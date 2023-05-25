X

    Report: Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon Playing Through Partially Torn Tendon Injury in Arm

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 25, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 23: Malcolm Brogdon #13 of the Boston Celtics controls the ball ahead of Duncan Robinson #55 of the Miami Heat during the first quarter in game four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Kaseya Center on May 23, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon has been playing through a "partial tear in the tendon coming out of his right elbow that leads into his forearm" during the Eastern Conference Finals, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

    Per that report, Brogdon came down with the injury in Game 1 of the matchup with the Miami Heat.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

