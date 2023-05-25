Report: Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon Playing Through Partially Torn Tendon Injury in Arm

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon has been playing through a "partial tear in the tendon coming out of his right elbow that leads into his forearm" during the Eastern Conference Finals, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Per that report, Brogdon came down with the injury in Game 1 of the matchup with the Miami Heat.

