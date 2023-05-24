Suns Rumors: Devin Booker Endorsed Kevin Young for Head Coaching Job

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

As the Phoenix Suns continue their search for a new head coach, they reportedly might already have their replacement for Monty Williams in-house.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Suns assistant Kevin Young is considered "a serious candidate" to take over the head coaching position, and he also has the backing of Phoenix's most important player.

"Word is Young, who has also interviewed for the head coaching vacancies in Milwaukee and Toronto, has received a strong endorsement from Suns star Devin Booker," Stein wrote.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that Young was one of four candidates to advance to the final round of interviews with the Suns. He is reportedly joined by former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and Sacramento Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez.

Prior to becoming an NBA assistant, Young had spent eight years coaching in the G League. He was head coach of the Utah Flash, Iowa Energy and Delaware 87ers before joining the Sixers coaching staff as an assistant for the 2016-17 season. When then-head coach Brett Brown was fired and replaced by Rivers in 2020, Young joined Williams' coaching staff in Phoenix as the two of them had a previous relationship from working together as assistants in Philadelphia.

The Suns parted ways with Williams earlier this month after their disappointing loss to the Denver Nuggets in the conference semifinals. It was the second straight year that Phoenix was bounced from the playoffs in the second round, but this year's defeat was even more disappointing after the team hoped that acquiring star forward Kevin Durant would help contend for a title.

Tabbing Young as their next head coach would maintain some continuity for the Suns, as he may already have a strong relationship with the players on the current roster.

ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz included Young on a list of coaching candidates to keep an eye on, writing last May, "If it's alignment you're looking for, Suns associate head coach Kevin Young is a natural fit. Both the Suns' basketball ops crew and head coach Monty Williams regard Young as an essential hub to share ideas across the organization. It's a logical role for a young coach who excels at both listening and communicating. ... He has earned the respect of players with his work ethic and candor."

Choosing Young over experienced head coaches like Nurse and Rivers, both of whom won championships, would come as a surprise. However, if he already has the players' support, Young could be the best choice for the job.