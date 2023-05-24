Stars Apologize for 'Unacceptable' Fan Behavior During G3 Loss to Golden Knights

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Dallas Stars apologized Wednesday for some of their fans throwing debris on the ice during Tuesday's Game 3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Final.

Stars president Brad Alberts released a statement in which he apologized for the "unacceptable" actions of "a few" of the fans in attendance:

Fans began throwing debris on the ice near the end of the second period with the Golden Knights leading 4-0. Stars forward Max Domi and Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague got into it with each other, leading to Domi getting called for cross-checking and roughing, and receiving a 10-minute misconduct:

Stars fans, who were clearly frustrated with the game and the prospect of going down 3-0 in the series, reacted by throwing cans, plastic bottles and other objects onto the ice.

Each of the first two games of the Western Conference Final, which were played in Vegas, went to overtime and saw the Golden Knights prevail.

Brett Howden scored the overtime winner in the 4-3 victory in Game 1, and Chandler Stephenson gave the Golden Knights a 3-2 overtime win in Game 2.

The Stars entered Game 3 in desperate need of a win to cut the series deficit in half, but they could not beat Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill despite firing 34 shots on goal.

Vegas had only 16 shots in the entire game, but Stars goalie Jake Oettinger let in three of the five shots he faced, and backup Scott Wedgewood allowed the fourth and final goal after replacing Oettinger.

The Golden Knights were up 3-0 just over seven minutes into the game, leaving the Stars and their fans shellshocked. Dallas is looking to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in four seasons, but it will now require one of the greatest comebacks in NHL playoff history.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are just one win away from their second Stanley Cup Final in franchise history despite not entering the league as an expansion team until 2017.

Like the Golden Knights, the Florida Panthers hold a 3-0 series lead against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final, meaning the NHL is on the precipice of a Stanley Cup final between two teams that have never won the Cup.