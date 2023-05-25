Fun Story or Real Contender? Making the Call on These 8 MLB Teams

0 of 8

Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

More than a quarter of the way through the 2023 Major League Baseball season, a few teams are still lingering higher than expected in the standings.

So, for what may be the last time before it's no longer considered early in the 2023 season, let's weigh whether eight clubs are real contenders or just fun stories.

This is a situation where neither perspective is totally invalid, so we made arguments for both. What we didn't do, though, was give equal weight to both sides. For each team, we put statistical analysis, historical precedence and good, ol' gut feeling into making the call on whether "real contender" or "fun story" carries more or less weight.

Note: All playoff odds are according to DraftKings.