Trades Ideas for 2023 NBA Playoffs Biggest Losers

Cleveland Cavaliers receive: Maxi Kleber, Reggie Bullock and No. 10 pick

Dallas Mavericks receive: Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro



While Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman told reporters "no sweeping changes" are on the offseason menu, Cleveland must be rethinking its approach after completely malfunctioning in the opening round.

The Cavs, who were ousted by the fifth-seeded New York Knicks in just five games, managed an anemic 94.2 points per game. For reference, the Miami Heat averaged the fewest points in the regular season with 109.5. This offensive collapse stemmed in no small part from the spacing issues that come with playing two non-shooting bigs (Allen and Evan Mobley) and a non-scoring threat at small forward (Okoro).

Reworking the formula wouldn't come without risk. Allen was an All-Star last season and this season anchored the Association's stingiest defense. Okoro, the No. 5 pick in 2020, is just 22 years old and would get interesting in a hurry if he could ever crank up the volume on his outside shot.

Still, the juice might be worth the squeeze. If the Cavs are comfortable shifting Evan Mobley to center full-time—he spent nearly half his minutes there this season—they could add a pair of two-way starters in Kleber and Bullock. Both are versatile defenders and reliable shooters. Both should be seamless fits alongside the ball-dominant backcourt combo of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.

Since Kleber and Bullock are 30-something non-stars, the Cavs also squeeze the No. 10 pick into this deal. Given all the draft assets they gave up for Mitchell, they need the selection, regardless whether they'd plan on keeping it for themselves or sending it out in a separate swap for more instant-impact talent.

The Mavs, meanwhile, are "expected to explore" trading this pick, per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, as they need to improve this roster around Luka Dončić. If they plan on bringing back Kyrie Irving—one source told B/R's Eric Pincus a handshake deal was in place before Irving's deadline deal to Dallas—that improvement needs to happen on the defensive end.



In this deal, it would. Allen is an elite paint protector, and Okoro is an on-ball pest. Slot Josh Green alongside these two, Irving and Dončić, and Dallas might have the two-way balance it needs to climb the Western Conference ladder.

