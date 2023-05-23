NBA Rumors: Former Nets Coach Steve Nash 'Impressed' Raptors During HC Interview

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors were "impressed" with Steve Nash in a formal interview for the team's open head coaching position, per Michael Grange of Sportsnet.



"Yes, former Brooklyn Nets head coach and Canadian men's national team star Steve Nash did get a formal interview recently and impressed both with his preparation and his apparent determination to get back on an NBA bench after a weird two-plus year run with various mixes of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Ben Simmons to draw up game plans for -- a task made more difficult because none of the stars on the 'super team' Nash was hired to coach could stay healthy for any significant length of time."

Nash's playing career (1996-2015) led to back-to-back NBA MVP awards and a spot in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Five years after his playing days ended, Nash accepted an offer to become the Brooklyn Nets head coach.

He was tasked with running a superteam led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who were then joined by James Harden after a January 2021 trade. However, the three only played together for 16 games largely due to injury.

The Nets went 48-24 in Nash's first year and nearly picked off the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks before falling in overtime in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The next year was not as successful, with the team going 44-38 and getting swept by the eventual Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics in the first round.

The Nets parted ways with Nash after a 2-5 start this year.

Nash is a candidate for a quick second act, however, and a spot with Toronto would mean a return to his home country. The ex-star point guard spent most of his childhood in British Columbia.

However, he's one of numerous candidates for the job, and the Raptors are in "no rush" to find someone, per Grange. Toronto is also expected to meet with a few more candidates before cutting down their list, which notably includes Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as the top internal candidate as well as ex-NBA shooting guard and current ESPN analyst JJ Redick.

Toronto is looking to replace Nick Nurse, who was fired after five seasons. Nurse led the Raptors to their lone championship in 2019.