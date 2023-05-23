The Next Josh Johnson? Backup QBs Destined to Call NFL Home for Years to Come

0 of 5

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the cliche states, the backup quarterback is the most popular player on an NFL team.

Josh Johnson must be the most popular player of all time, because he's always found a home somewhere. The 37-year-old Johnson re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 2008 fifth-round pick already set an NFL record by playing for 14 different teams (not including a stop with the now-defunct United Football League's Sacramento Mountain Lions and being the first overall draft pick for the Alliance of American Football, though the QB never played a down for the San Diego Fleet).

Johnson's career is a testament to his perseverance and always being ready to help a team. It's an admirable spot, even if most backups aren't viewed as anything more than what they are. At the same time, their popularity ebbs and flows based on how well the offense is performing. The unknown is always attractive, when a fanbase sees what's happening on a down-by-down basis.

With NFL owners approving a new bylaw to keep a third quarterback without using an actual third roster spot, stories like the one Johnson provides on a yearly basis should become more regular.

Successful careers can be built as a long-term backup quarterback. Five specific signal-callers drafted over the last five years stand out as those capable of building extensive resumes as QB2, while playing for numerous teams before their careers are finished.