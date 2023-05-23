Phillies' Trea Turner Says He's 'Sucked' During Slump: 'I'm Honest With Myself'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Nearly two months into his Philadelphia Phillies tenure, superstar shortstop Trea Turner gave an honest assessment of his performance Monday.

According to Paul Hagen of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the 29-year-old alluded to the fact that he hasn't lived up to expectations thus far, saying: "I'm honest with myself. I've sucked."

Turner also tried to offer a more positive outlook by noting that he is doing everything he can to improve and return to his usual level of play:

"But every at bat, every play, every game is another day to try to do better. To try to be the player that I know I am. If you harp on yesterday or harp on the last at bat, it's just going to snowball on you and you're not going to be able to turn it around. I don't lie to myself. I think I'm a positive guy. I think I can always do better and always can be better. That's the kind of attitude I have. But at the same time I know when I don't do something right."

After establishing himself as one of the premier players in baseball during his time with the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers, Turner signed an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Phillies in free agency this past offseason.

Across eight seasons in Washington and L.A., he was a two-time All-Star, one-time Silver Slugger Award winner and a World Series champion, winning a title with the Nats in 2019.

Turner also led the National League in hits and stolen bases two times each, and he won the NL batting title in 2021 when he hit .328.

Even with his struggles so far this season, he is a career .299 hitter who has hit .300 or better in a season three times, stolen at least 30 bases in a season five times, swatted 20 or more home runs in a season twice and scored 100 or more runs in a season three times.

The 2021 and 2022 seasons were the most complete campaigns of Turner's career, as he added considerable pop to his contact-hitting ability and speed.

In 2021, he hit . 328 with a career-high 28 home runs and 107 runs, plus, 77 RBI and 32 steals. Last season, he hit .298 with 21 homers, 101 runs, 27 stolen bases and a career-high 100 RBI.

Given that production and the fact that he hit .391 with five home runs and 11 RBI while representing Team USA in the World Baseball Classic prior to the 2023 campaign, huge things were expected out of Turner in Philadelphia this season.

Instead, he has been a disappointment, as he is hitting just .256 with four homers, 11 RBI, 24 runs and six steals in 46 games.

The Phillies have fallen well short of expectations as a team as well, posting a record of just 22-25, which places them fourth of out five teams in the NL East.

Philadelphia has the talent necessary to vie for a championship after reaching the World Series last season, but it will need far more out of Turner, J.T. Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber and a host of other struggling players to make it happen.