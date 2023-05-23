Lakers' LeBron James: 'I'm Still Better Than 90%' of NBA Ahead of Retirement Decision

Harry How/Getty Images

If LeBron James were to retire this offseason, then it probably wouldn't be because he thought he lost much of a step relative to his peers.

James told ESPN's Dave McMenamin he believes he's "still better than 90 percent of the NBA" and "maybe 95." The 19-time All-Star averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists during the regular season. He also made at least half of his shots for the seventh time in eight years.

