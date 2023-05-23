X

    Lakers' LeBron James: 'I'm Still Better Than 90%' of NBA Ahead of Retirement Decision

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 23, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before playing against the Denver Nuggets in game three of the Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena on May 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    If LeBron James were to retire this offseason, then it probably wouldn't be because he thought he lost much of a step relative to his peers.

    James told ESPN's Dave McMenamin he believes he's "still better than 90 percent of the NBA" and "maybe 95." The 19-time All-Star averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists during the regular season. He also made at least half of his shots for the seventh time in eight years.

