Bryce Young Reveals Advice Tom Brady Gave to Him, Stroud, Richardson, Levis

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The first four quarterbacks selected in this year's NFL draft—the Carolina Panthers' Bryce Young, Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud, Indianapolis Colts' Anthony Richardson and Tennessee Titans' Will Levis—met with Tom Brady during last week's NFLPA Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles.

The main takeaway for Young was to not assume his selection at No. 1 overall entitled him to anything in the NFL.

"I have never thrown an NFL pass in a game," he told reporters Monday. "I have no stats, no wins, nothing. We're all on an even playing field. Once you get into the league, where you get drafted, that doesn't entitle me to anything. I have to work. I have to work as hard as I can to make sure every day I'm trying to get better, every day I'm improving."

It's no surprise that Brady, a sixth-round pick in 1999 who went on to win seven Super Bowls and three MVP awards, would dispense such advise. He defied the expectations of his draft possession.

Young, on the other hand, has enormous pressure on his shoulders after the Panthers traded a treasure chest of draft picks to the Chicago Bears to acquire the top overall pick and draft him.

Picking the brain of a legend like Brady is a good way to start.

"There were a lot of gems, a lot of nuggets that I was able to take away," Young said of Brady's advise. "I was able to ask him some questions about his career, kind of his mindset going toward it. For me, obviously being a young quarterback, I wanted to know things that he wished he knew at this age and things that he felt like were key for him to have success."