Green Bay Packers to Host 2025 NFL Draft 'Inside and Around' Lambeau Field, Titletown

The 2025 NFL draft will be held at one of the sport's most famous locations.

On Monday, the NFL announced the draft will take place at the home of the Green Bay Packers:

"The Draft has become our biggest offseason event hosted in different cities and spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau Field," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

In addition to the draft, there will be activities such as picture opportunities with the Lombardi Trophy, musical performances and autograph sessions throughout the week.

The NFC North will be under the draft spotlight in the coming years, as the event will be held in Detroit in 2024. It also took place in Chicago in 2015 and 2016, which ended a long stretch of hosting the draft in New York's Radio City Music Hall.

Since shifting the draft from the traditional New York home, cities such as Philadelphia, Nashville and Cleveland have hosted the event. It was in Kansas City and the home of the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs this year.

While the 2025 draft is still two seasons away, it will be interesting to see where the Packers are selecting when they host the event.

They are traditionally near the bottom of the first round given their history of success, but there is some uncertainty heading into the 2023 campaign. That is because they traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, ending a run of 31 seasons where he or Brett Favre were under center.

Jordan Love may end up being excellent, but there is plenty of pressure on his shoulders to live up to the standards set by his two predecessors.

If he struggles to live up to those expectations, at least Packers fans can take solace knowing they might be picking in the early portion of the 2025 draft with the chance to add some elite talent to their roster from the stage in their hometown.