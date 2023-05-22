Raiders' Mark Davis Would 'Absolutely Not' Support NFL's Flex Scheduling for TNF

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Count Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis among those who do not like the idea of flexing late-season games to Thursday night in an effort to get the NFL's broadcasting partner, Amazon, more attractive matchups.

"Just make the schedule and play it," he said Monday, per Jarrett Bell of USA Today, adding he is "absolutely not" in support of the notion.

While NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is in favor of such flexible scheduling, it did not receive the necessary 24 votes from team owners during meetings in March.

It was tabled then, but Bell noted there was a revision added that would give teams 28 days of advanced notice if they were to be moved into or out of a Thursday game. The initial proposal called for 15 days' notice.

That makes it more likely to pass, but Davis still isn't happy with what it would mean for fans.

"If you have a Raiders-Chargers game in Las Vegas scheduled for a Thursday and all of the fans driving from Los Angeles—the Raiders fans and all three Chargers fans—buy their tickets and book their hotels, how in the hell do you schedule it and now say, 'Sorry, it's now on Sunday?'" he said while also getting a jab in on his division rivals.

He isn't the only one against the proposal, as Bell highlighted New York Giants co-owner John Mara as the one who has "led" a "camp of dissenting owners."

It seems as if the NFL is shifting more toward streaming with Amazon broadcasting last season's Thursday night games and the agreement in place to air one upcoming playoff game on Peacock.

Flexing the late-season schedule to make more attractive games is one way the league can both acquiesce to the streaming service and convince more fans to watch on Thursday nights. It could create problems for those attending the game in person, but the wider audience at home would theoretically have a more enticing matchup to seek out.

It is something of a balancing act, but Davis appears to have firmly made up his mind.