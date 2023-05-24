15 Players Most Likely to Be First-Time MLB All-Stars in 2023

0 of 16

One of the biggest stories during MLB All-Star weekend every year is the list of players making their first career All-Star Game appearance.

Whether it's an up-and-coming name making his first of many trips, a player in his prime enjoying a breakout season or a veteran finally getting some long-overdue recognition, first-time All-Stars come in all shapes and sizes.

There were a staggering 37 first-time All-Stars in 2022, including Alejandro Kirk (TOR) and Jazz Chisholm Jr. (MIA) who were voted in as starters by the fans.

How many newcomers to the Midsummer Classic will we see this year?

Ahead, we've highlighted the 15 players most likely to be first-time picks this year, based on production, the depth of candidates at their position, and other viable candidates on their own roster who could claim a spot.

Let's start with some honorable mentions.