    NFL Passes Rule Change to Allow 3rd Active QB Without Using Roster Spot

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 22, 2023

    San Francisco 49ers fans, rejoice.

    The NFL passed a rule change on Monday at the spring meetings that will allow teams to carry an emergency third quarterback on the active roster without losing a roster spot.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the approval of the bylaw.

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    The NFL has approved a rule allowing a team to designate a roster spot on an emergency 3rd QB. <br><br>A couple important rules: <br>* That player must be on the 53-man roster (it cannot be a practice squad call-up)<br>* That player can only play if the top 2 QBs are injured (no benchings)

