NFL Passes Rule Change to Allow 3rd Active QB Without Using Roster Spot

NFL Passes Rule Change to Allow 3rd Active QB Without Using Roster SpotMay 22, 2023
San Francisco 49ers fans, rejoice.
The NFL passed a rule change on Monday at the spring meetings that will allow teams to carry an emergency third quarterback on the active roster without losing a roster spot.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the approval of the bylaw.
Field Yates @FieldYates
The NFL has approved a rule allowing a team to designate a roster spot on an emergency 3rd QB. <br><br>A couple important rules: <br>* That player must be on the 53-man roster (it cannot be a practice squad call-up)<br>* That player can only play if the top 2 QBs are injured (no benchings)
