NFL Passes Rule Change to Allow 3rd Active QB Without Using Roster Spot

San Francisco 49ers fans, rejoice.

The NFL passed a rule change on Monday at the spring meetings that will allow teams to carry an emergency third quarterback on the active roster without losing a roster spot.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the approval of the bylaw.

