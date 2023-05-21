Preakness Results 2023: Finishing Times, Payouts List and Video Highlights

0 of 3

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

National Treasure edged Blazing Sevens by just about a literal nose to win an epic 2023 Preakness Stakes.

Trained by the legendary Bob Baffert and ridden by Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez, National Treasure broke quickly from the gate and effectively stayed in the lead for the entire 1 3/16-mile track.

Nevertheless, the fans at Pimlico Race Course saw a thrilling race.

Behind second-place Blazing Sevens, Kentucky Derby winner Mage finished third with Red Route One cruising in fourth.

First Mission, an expected top contender, had been scratched due to a left hind issue earlier in the week.