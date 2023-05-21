Preakness Results 2023: Finishing Times, Payouts List and Video Highlights

Preakness Results 2023: Finishing Times, Payouts List and Video HighlightsMay 21, 2023
National Treasure edged Blazing Sevens by just about a literal nose to win an epic 2023 Preakness Stakes.
Trained by the legendary Bob Baffert and ridden by Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez, National Treasure broke quickly from the gate and effectively stayed in the lead for the entire 1 3/16-mile track.
Nevertheless, the fans at Pimlico Race Course saw a thrilling race.
Behind second-place Blazing Sevens, Kentucky Derby winner Mage finished third with Red Route One cruising in fourth.
First Mission, an expected top contender, had been scratched due to a left hind issue earlier in the week.
Finishing Times
1. National Treasure: 1:55.12
2. Blazing Sevens: head
3. Mage: 2 1/4 lengths (behind winner)
4. Red Route One: 4 3/4
5. Chase The Chaos: 12 1/4
6. Perform: 16 1/2
7. Coffeewithchris: 19 3/4
First Mission: Scratched
Payout List
For the victory, National Treasure earned a $990,000 payday. That represents 60 percent of the $1.65 million purse.
In addition, Baffert secured his eighth Preakness win—a record for trainers. Velazquez completed the career Triple Crown, adding this victory to three Kentucky Derby and two Belmont Stakes triumphs.
Blazing Sevens narrowly missed the grand payout at Pimlico, although the runner-up still earned $330,000.
Mage's bid for a Triple Crown fell a few lengths short, but he brought in another $181,500 for the ownership group.
Red Route One—trained by Hall of Famer Steven Asmussen—landed $99,000 for a fourth-place run, while Chase The Chaos rounded out the money list at $49,500 in fifth.
Preakness Highlights
National Treasure stormed out of the gate, clinging to a slim lead while heading into the first turn at a remarkably slow pace.
And the Baffert-trained horse basically never fell behind.
Coffeewithchris hung around for much of the race but could not edge ahead and faded late. Blazing Sevens momentarily nosed to the lead on the final stretch and provided a thrilling finish. After sharing a couple of bumps, though, Velazquez and National Treasure pulled in front for a tight yet clear win by a head.
"That's why he's in the Hall of Fame," Baffert said of Velazquez, according to Childs Walker of the Baltimore Sun. "I'm always confident when Johnny's on my horse."
Mage, the race favorite and Kentucky Derby winner, stalked the leaders but could not mount a winning surge at the end.
"With no speed in the race, it's hard to catch up with a horse that comes from behind," Mage jockey Javier Castellano said, per Jason Frakes of the Louisville Courier Journal. "My horse responded, but I couldn't catch those other two horses. They opened up, and the race was over."
Attention now shifts to the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes, which is slated for Saturday, June 10.