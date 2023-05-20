Bob Baffert's Horse Euthanized at Pimlico Race Track; Jockey Luis Saez Hospitalized

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Longtime trainer Bob Baffert has horses running during Preakness weekend for the first time in two years after serving a suspension, but things got off to a horrific start on Saturday.

According to ESPN, a horse trained by Baffert named Havnameltdown had to be euthanized at Pimlico Race Track after going down with an injury and unseating jockey Luis Saez. The tragic scene occurred during the sixth race of the day, just hours before the 2023 Preakness Stakes commenced.

Havnameltdown reportedly was bumped out of the gate and later buckled on the track, which threw Saez off his back. After an evaluation by chief veterinary officer Dr. Dionne Benson and others, it was determined that the injury was inoperable and the horse had to be put down, according to a statement from 1ST Racing.

Saez was evaluated by medical personnel before he was placed on a stretcher and into an ambulance to be taken to the hospital for further evaluation. He was conscious and complained of leg pain.

This marks the latest instance of tragedy during a high-profile race week. During the week of the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, seven horses died over the span of 10 days at Churchill Downs.