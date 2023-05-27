Asuka Defeats Bianca Belair, Wins Raw Women's Title at WWE Night of Champions 2023

Photo credit: WWE.com

Asuka defeated Bianca Belair at Night of Champions on Saturday to become the new Raw women's champion and end The EST of WWE'S reign of over 400 days.

After missing Belair with a mist attempt earlier in the match, Asuka spit the mist onto her hand and rubbed it in the champion's face during a K.O.D. attempt, allowing her to pin The EST and win the title.

The two initially clashed at WrestleMania 39 after The Empress of Tomorrow established herself as No. 1 contender by winning an Elimination Chamber match.

While Asuka used her new persona to get inside Belair's head at times leading up to The Show of Shows, their rivalry was largely friendly, as they were both popular babyfaces.

In an entertaining back-and-forth match, The EST prevailed and retained the title, keeping her undefeated 'Mania record intact.

Asuka took some time away from WWE programming in the weeks following The Showcase of the Immortals, but she was drafted from Raw to SmackDown while she was gone, as was Belair.

On the May 12 edition of SmackDown, a championship celebration was held in Belair's home state of Tennessee to celebrate her holding the Raw women's title for over 400 days consecutively.

Asuka made her return by interrupting, and while it initially looked as though she was there to congratulate Belair, she instead turned heel by spewing blue mist into her eyes.

Belair screamed in agony after the attack, and Asuka later revealed she had used a new formula with hot chili pepper infused into it.

Asuka attempted to mist Belair again the following week when The EST saved Zelina Vega from an attack at the hands of The Empress, but Belair managed to get out of the way.

The EST looked to exact revenge at Night of Champions, but Asuka came out on top and has now held a singles title on four occasions on the main roster.

