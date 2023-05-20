Brett Howden's OT Winner Thrills NHL Fans as Golden Knights Win Game 1 vs. Stars

David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images

Brett Howden didn't want to see Game 1 of the Western Conference Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars reach four overtimes.

After Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final saw Matthew Tkachuk score in the fourth OT to give the Florida Panthers a 1-0 series lead over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, Howden scored just 1:35 into overtime in Game 1 of Friday's Western Conference Final to lead the Golden Knights to a 4-3 win over the Stars.

The tally marked Howden's third goal of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs and first since he scored twice in Game 4 of Vegas' first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets. In addition to Howden, the Golden Knights received goals from William Karlsson, who scored twice, and Teddy Blueger.

The Stars saw Jason Robertson score his first goal since Game 5 of the team's first-round series against the Minnesota Wild, and Jamie Benn scored at the 18:01 mark of the third period to force overtime.

Roope Hintz also tallied his 10th goal of the postseason and now leads all players in playoff points.

Still, it was Howden who caught the attention of NHL fans on Twitter for his overtime heroics:

The Golden Knights will face an even bigger challenge in Game 2 against the Stars, which need to play a lot better than they did on Friday night if they hope to reach the Stanley Cup Finals.

Game 2 between the Golden Knights and Stars is set for Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena.