    Brett Howden's OT Winner Thrills NHL Fans as Golden Knights Win Game 1 vs. Stars

    Erin WalshMay 20, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 19: Brett Howden #21 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates during the third period against the Dallas Stars in Game One of the Western Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 19, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images)
    David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images

    Brett Howden didn't want to see Game 1 of the Western Conference Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars reach four overtimes.

    After Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final saw Matthew Tkachuk score in the fourth OT to give the Florida Panthers a 1-0 series lead over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, Howden scored just 1:35 into overtime in Game 1 of Friday's Western Conference Final to lead the Golden Knights to a 4-3 win over the Stars.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    THE KNIGHTS TAKE GAME 1 IN OT 🚨 <a href="https://t.co/11vCpZtQAE">pic.twitter.com/11vCpZtQAE</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    How unlikely was Brett Howden becoming an OT hero:<br> 🏒1st overtime goal of his career (regular season or playoffs)<br> 🏒No game-winning goals in 65 games played this season including the playoffs<br>🏒Had not scored in the first 2 minutes of any period since December 2019 <a href="https://t.co/42KqH73MRg">pic.twitter.com/42KqH73MRg</a>

    The tally marked Howden's third goal of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs and first since he scored twice in Game 4 of Vegas' first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets. In addition to Howden, the Golden Knights received goals from William Karlsson, who scored twice, and Teddy Blueger.

    The Stars saw Jason Robertson score his first goal since Game 5 of the team's first-round series against the Minnesota Wild, and Jamie Benn scored at the 18:01 mark of the third period to force overtime.

    Roope Hintz also tallied his 10th goal of the postseason and now leads all players in playoff points.

    Still, it was Howden who caught the attention of NHL fans on Twitter for his overtime heroics:

    Adam Reid @AdamReid_

    Brett Howden said NO! to 4 OT<br><br>He nets his third goal of the playoffs just 1:35 into overtime. <br><br>And this one won't be called back like last night 😅<br><br>Vegas leads series 1-0 <a href="https://t.co/wkz9GicSsw">pic.twitter.com/wkz9GicSsw</a>

    Jarah Wright @jarahwright

    I must apologize to the people at Chili's for scaring them with my cheers after that goal from Howden. I might be from East Texas but my love of hockey is definitely <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VegasBorn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VegasBorn</a>

    PulsarSmash! @PulsarSmash702

    HOWDEN! KNIGHTS WIN BAYBAYYYYYYYYYYYYY

    Connor Young @connorbondyoung

    Howden the hero! 7 more baby <a href="https://twitter.com/GoldenKnights?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GoldenKnights</a>

    Kasey Hudson @TheSportsKase

    Howden respects bedtime. Vegas takes game 1 with a quick 4-3 overtime victory.

    z- Vegas Golden Knights UK 🇬🇧 @uk_vgk

    That's Howden you do it!!

    Anthony Pucik @AnthonyPucik

    Bah gawd that's Brett Howden's music! <a href="https://t.co/uO2UOaGR5I">pic.twitter.com/uO2UOaGR5I</a>

    Mike Todd… @MikeTodd614

    Howden about that? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCupPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCupPlayoffs</a> <a href="https://t.co/h74LSO0Xec">pic.twitter.com/h74LSO0Xec</a>

    Sammie Dee 🐧🏒🌸 @SammieScotia

    Thank you VGK for making it quick. lol Howden with a lovely play behind the net. Big Alberta boy.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VGK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VGK</a> take a 1-0 series lead over the Dallas <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Stars?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Stars</a>. Both teams played great hockey.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLPlayoffs</a>

    Stan Logan Thompson @TheRealICGames1

    I LOVE BRETT HOWDEN <a href="https://t.co/7WM33CQRnj">pic.twitter.com/7WM33CQRnj</a>

    Jeff Chapman @JeffKChapman

    Howden with a really smart play there. You have a sharp angle and a scrambling goalie, throw it in there and make Jake find the puck quick.

    The Golden Knights will face an even bigger challenge in Game 2 against the Stars, which need to play a lot better than they did on Friday night if they hope to reach the Stanley Cup Finals.

    Game 2 between the Golden Knights and Stars is set for Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena.