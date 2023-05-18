Jake Paul Buys Former MLB Star Yadier Molina's Puerto Rico Mansion for $15.7M

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Berman Law Group

After moving to Puerto Rico a couple of years ago, YouTube and boxing sensation Jake Paul may have found his permanent home base in San Juan following his purchase of a mega-mansion from former St. Louis Cardinal star Yadier Molina, according to TMZ Sports.

Paul reportedly purchased the house Wednesday for a whopping $15.75 million and it looks like it's worth every penny.

More palace than house, the property is two stories and has eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, a fitness center and a luxury pool. Paul will also be able to enjoy an elevator, a wet bar, a dry bar, a six-car garage and over 12,000 square feet of living space.

Molina had the place built in 2021 and it's still unclear as to why he decided to sell it so soon.

The house was originally listed at $19.995 million but Paul and Molina were able to work out a new deal, per TMZ.

It's been a big couple of months for Paul as he's preparing for perhaps the biggest fight of his career against former UFC superstar Nate Diaz on Aug. 5 in Dallas at the American Airlines Center.

Paul is coming off the first loss of his career against Tommy Fury.