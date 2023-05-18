X

    Warriors Rumors: Bob Myers Set to Make over $10M per Year If He Signs GSW Contract

    Adam WellsMay 18, 2023

    DENVER, CO - APRIL 24: NBA Superfan, James Goldstein talks to General Manager, Bob Myers of the Golden State Warriors during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
    Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

    While Bob Myers continues to deliberate his future, the Golden State Warriors are prepared to make their general manager a very lucrative contract offer if he wants to stay with the organization.

    Per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, league personnel expect Myers' next deal with the Warriors would exceed $10 million per season if he opts to sign an extension.

