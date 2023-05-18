Warriors Rumors: Bob Myers Set to Make over $10M per Year If He Signs GSW Contract

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

While Bob Myers continues to deliberate his future, the Golden State Warriors are prepared to make their general manager a very lucrative contract offer if he wants to stay with the organization.

Per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, league personnel expect Myers' next deal with the Warriors would exceed $10 million per season if he opts to sign an extension.

