Ring of Honor Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and ROH Highlights from May 18

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of Ring of Honor Wrestling on May 18.

It was another packed show this week with over 10 matches on the card. We saw a little bit of everything on Thursday, but the Fight Without Honor tag team bout was the main attraction.

After several weeks of building tension, The Kingdom fought Darius Martin and Action Andretti in an attempt to settle their feud once and for all.

We also saw some international gold defended on the show when Zack Sabre Jr. put the NJPW TV title on the line against AR Fox.

Let's take a look at what happened on this week's episode of ROH TV.