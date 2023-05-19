Predicting Early Winners of Biggest Position Battles at 2023 NFL OTAs

0 of 10

Rob Carr/Getty Images

We're moving through the spring and toward the summer, and in the NFL, that means shorts and shells, baby.

It's time for organized team activities—and no, that doesn't mean everyone goes out for pizza.

Well, usually it doesn't.

Quite a few veteran players will take a pass on OTAs—at least until mandatory minicamps in June. And there won't be a lot of physicality in these workouts—the pads won't go on until later in the summer.

But that doesn't mean OTAs don't have value. For rookies and newcomers alike, this is an opportunity to gain valuable practice reps. To learn a new system. Master the playbook.

And perhaps even stake an early claim to a prominent role in 2023.

Now, many of these camp battles won't be decided until well into training camp and the preseason. But getting an early leg up on the competition certainly can't hurt.

And neither can making an early prediction as to who will eventually come out on top of these competitions.