Yankees' Hal Steinbrenner Says 'There's No Discussion About Selling the Team'

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The Steinbrenner family is staying in the New York Yankees' business.

The team's owner, Hal Steinbrenner, told the New York Post's Jon Heyman he has no intention of selling the team:

"There's no discussion about selling the team. This is a multi-generational effort at this point. Here at our Himes complex, our player development complex in Tampa, I've got two of my nephews here that work full time now. My niece runs the Tampa foundation with my sister. ... So we are invested as a family very much, obviously, so no, there are no talks or plans—you're not getting rid of me yet."

It isn't the first time there have been whispers of a potential sale, and it isn't the first time Steinbrenner has shot them down. Back in 2012, he said in no uncertain terms he didn't plan to sell.

"It is pure fiction," Steinbrenner said of a New York Daily News story that suggested he was considering a sale. "The Yankees are not for sale. I expect that the Yankees will be in my family for many years to come."

The team has been in the Steinbrenner family since a group including the late George M. Steinbrenner bought them in 1973 for $8.8 million.

Since then, the team has won seven World Series titles and reached the Fall Classic 11 times. The team has had something of a title drought by its own lofty standards, however, with its last championship coming back in 2009, one year before the death of George M. Steinbrenner.

"I realize it's a great responsibility," Hal Steinbrenner said back in 2012 of owning the Yankees. "Needless to say, my dad is a tough act to follow."