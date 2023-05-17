Yankees' Domingo Germán Suspended 10 Games by MLB After Foreign Substance Ejection

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Major League Baseball has suspended New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo Germán 10 games and fined him an undisclosed amount after he was ejected for using a foreign substance during his start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Mathew Brownstein of the New York Times relayed the league's decision.

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Germán is not appealing the suspension, which is effective Wednesday.

Germán cruised through three shutout innings of two-hit ball against Toronto before umpires checked him for foreign substances prior to the fourth frame.

Crew chief James Hoye provided his remarks on the matter to Bryan Hoch of The Athletic in a pool report.

The right-hander told reporters postgame that the stickiness was a combination of rosin and sweat.

Germán also dealt with a similar issue in April when umpires instructed him to wash his hands after finding excessive rosin during a start against the Minnesota Twins, but he was not ejected. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was, however:

This time around, Germán will be out for a pair of starts after the ejection. The good news is the Yankees are getting back starting pitcher Luis Severino, who has missed the beginning of this season with a low-grade right lat strain. He'll return Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds to take Germán turn in the rotation.