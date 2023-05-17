X

    Yankees' Domingo Germán Suspended 10 Games by MLB After Foreign Substance Ejection

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 17, 2023

    TORONTO, ON - MAY 16: Domingo German #0 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 16, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
    Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

    Major League Baseball has suspended New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo Germán 10 games and fined him an undisclosed amount after he was ejected for using a foreign substance during his start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

    Mathew Brownstein of the New York Times relayed the league's decision.

    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89

    Domingo Germán has been suspended 10 games for violating the prohibitions on foreign substances.<br><br>He's the 4th pitcher to be suspended for the use of foreign substances, joining:<br><br>Caleb Smith<br>Héctor Santiago<br>Max Scherzer <a href="https://t.co/YQfSnnMxQj">pic.twitter.com/YQfSnnMxQj</a>

    Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Germán is not appealing the suspension, which is effective Wednesday.

    Germán cruised through three shutout innings of two-hit ball against Toronto before umpires checked him for foreign substances prior to the fourth frame.

    Sportsnet @Sportsnet

    Yankees Starting Pitcher Domingo German get ejected from the game for having a foreign substance on his hands 😳 <a href="https://t.co/5uHpIGUfDN">pic.twitter.com/5uHpIGUfDN</a>

    Sportsnet @Sportsnet

    Yankees pitcher Domingo German getting his hands inspected by the umpires before getting tossed from the game 😯 <a href="https://t.co/CEeeuFREcj">pic.twitter.com/CEeeuFREcj</a>

    Crew chief James Hoye provided his remarks on the matter to Bryan Hoch of The Athletic in a pool report.

    Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch

    Crew chief James Hoye said that Domingo German's hand was the "stickiest I've ever felt" and that it was "definitely not rosin."

    The right-hander told reporters postgame that the stickiness was a combination of rosin and sweat.

    WFAN Sports Radio @WFAN660

    Domingo German insists he was only using rosin before his ejection, but the crew chief says it definitely was something more:<a href="https://t.co/a5zqSS7zti">https://t.co/a5zqSS7zti</a>

    Germán also dealt with a similar issue in April when umpires instructed him to wash his hands after finding excessive rosin during a start against the Minnesota Twins, but he was not ejected. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was, however:

    Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1

    Twins manager Rocco Baldelli did not claim that German was using an illegal substance. His beef was that German was told after the third to remove excess rosin, did not when he returned for the 4th and, thus, should have been ejected.

    This time around, Germán will be out for a pair of starts after the ejection. The good news is the Yankees are getting back starting pitcher Luis Severino, who has missed the beginning of this season with a low-grade right lat strain. He'll return Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds to take Germán turn in the rotation.