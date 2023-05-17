X

    Top Winners and Losers After Champions League Semi-Finals Leg 2 Results

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 17, 2023

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 17: Bernardo Silva of Manchester City celebrates scoring the second goal with Erling Haaland during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Manchester City FC and Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium on May 17, 2023 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)
    Visionhaus/Getty Images

    Manchester City are inevitable.

    Pep Guardiola's charges rollicked past Real Madrid on Wednesday, winning the second leg of their Champions League semifinal 4-0 and taking the overall tie on aggregate, 5-1.

    So it's a matchup with Inter in the final for the Premier League dynamos. Below, we'll break down the day's winners and losers.

    Winner: Bernardo Silva

    Bernardo Silva almost singlehandedly put this one away in the first 45 minutes, scoring a pair of beautiful goals that left Los Blancos stunned.

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    BERNARDO SILVA. <br><br>ADVANTAGE CITY. 🎯 <a href="https://t.co/79nYaSrGLM">pic.twitter.com/79nYaSrGLM</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    "THEY HAVE CLEAR DAYLIGHT..."<br><br>BERNARDO SILVA DOUBLES MANCHESTER CITY'S LEAD! 💫 <a href="https://t.co/8BZ2uCz0NR">pic.twitter.com/8BZ2uCz0NR</a>

    It was all City would need, although it was only half of what they would get. And once Silva struck his brace, it seemed impossible Real Madrid would get close to City in the second half, and they didn't.

    Loser: Real Madrid's Defense

    There's no nice way to say it—Manchester City's attack absolutely decimated Real Madrid's defense in the second leg.

    From start to finish, it was nothing short of pale blue dominance:

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    It counts as an own goal for Éder Militão but Man City do not care!<br><br>It is the dagger. 🇹🇷 <a href="https://t.co/wlvufSjcjH">pic.twitter.com/wlvufSjcjH</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    World Cup winner Julián Álvarez comes off the bench and seals it for Man City. 🕸 <a href="https://t.co/it0IPjQgJv">pic.twitter.com/it0IPjQgJv</a>

    "City were far better than us, congrats to them," Dani Carvajal told reporters after the match. "We will come back stronger and work to be in another final soon."

    And it could have been worse, were it not for the heroics of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who stymied Erling Haaland on three separate occasions:

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    A BIG SAVE FROM THIBAUT COURTOIS TO DENY ERLING HAALAND! 🧱 <a href="https://t.co/R3CIJgNDzh">pic.twitter.com/R3CIJgNDzh</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    COURTOIS IS IN BEAST MODE! 😤 <a href="https://t.co/0TLrducViZ">pic.twitter.com/0TLrducViZ</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    ANOTHER huge save Thibaut Courtois. 😳 <a href="https://t.co/Ik1VZkZuOi">pic.twitter.com/Ik1VZkZuOi</a>

    This was utter domination from City. They outshot Real Madrid 16-7 (8-3 on goal). They held 60 percent of possession, and had seven corners to just three for Los Blancos. On every level, they controlled this game.

    Melissa Reddy @MelissaReddy_

    The kindest thing to say to Real Madrid here is that it was *only* 4-0 on the night

    The xG Philosophy @xGPhilosophy

    Man City (3.18) 4-0 (0.49) Real Madrid

    But the defense in particular was carved to shreds. Real Madrid have been stingy against opponents in past roads to glory, but the proverbial dam broke on Wednesday.

    Winner: Pep Guardiola

    Guardiola is one of the most decorated and respected managers alive, but for all of the talented squads he's overseen and domestic success he's had, European glory has eluded him since winning the competition twice with Lionel Messi and Barcelona.

    This season, however, it appears glory will be his once more.

    John Cross @johncrossmirror

    Video verdict from The Etihad… Man City were sensational. They've produced some fabulous displays under Pep Guardiola, but this was up there with the very best. Now the Treble surely beckons… <a href="https://t.co/mLX1eAaMan">https://t.co/mLX1eAaMan</a>

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    Pep Guardiola just knew 🧠 <a href="https://t.co/VNivK7UWr1">pic.twitter.com/VNivK7UWr1</a>

    Yes, Manchester City have the most talented squad money can buy. The talent on the pitch is almost suffocating for opponents. Haaland is the most prolific goal-scorer in the world, while
    Kevin de Bruyne might be the most complete midfielder alive. The club has so much depth that Phil Foden—a superstar in his own right—came off the bench Wednesday.

    But City have been talented in the past and never tasted European glory. Finally—barring a shocking upset at the hands of Inter—it appears that Guardiola will end that drought, and once again win a UCL title outside of Barca.

    Loser: Real Madrid's UCL Run of Dominance

    Real Madrid have won five European titles in the past 10 seasons, an astonishing run. But Wednesday felt like a spiritual end to that dominance.

    It wasn't just that City's extravagantly expensive operation dominated them on the pitch. It's also that a core group of Karim Benzema (35), Toni Kroos (33), Luka Modrić (37) and to a lesser extent the aforementioned Courtois (31) isn't exactly getting younger.

    Lucas Navarrete @LucasNavarreteM

    The writing was on the wall a year ago. Real Madrid completed 3 straight miracles in the Champions League but never really dominated those ties.<br><br>Florentino Perez didn't want to see it and Madrid stayed put in the market.<br><br>Insert 2022-23 season.

    Ian Darke @IanDarke

    Majestic , masterly Manchester City. Real Madrid hardly laid a glove on them tonight. But doubt any other team would have done. They were that good. Sensational display.

    Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan

    That it's Pep is gonna hurt especially for Madrid, and doesn't augur great for Ancelotti.

    Real Madrid have the resources and appeal to retool around a new generation of players. Their well-documented pursuit of Kylian Mbappé surely isn't finished. But it feels like the current core may have finally run its course.