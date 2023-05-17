Blue Jays' Jay Jackson Confirms He Was Tipping Pitches to Aaron Judge, Yankees

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Aaron Judge appearing to look toward the New York Yankees' dugout before launching a home run during Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays generated plenty of headlines, but it doesn't appear anything nefarious was happening.

Rather, Blue Jays pitcher Jay Jackson confirmed to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that he was tipping his pitches during the game.

Rosenthal cited multiple sources with Toronto who said Yankees first base coach Travis Chapman could see Jackson's grip, which indicated the pitch he was about to throw. It seems this wasn't a case of illegal sign-stealing, but an instance of a pitcher not being careful enough on the mound.

