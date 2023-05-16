Top Winners and Losers After Tuesday's Champions League Semifinals Leg 2 Results

Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The king of Milan has been crowned, and Inter are standing tall.

The Serie A giants vanquished their hated rivals AC Milan for a second straight time in the Champions League semifinals, this time 1-0, to complete a 3-0 aggregate victory. That booked Inter's place in the UCL final against either Manchester City or Real Madrid.

Below, we'll break down the day's winners and losers from derby day.

Winner: Lautaro Martínez

Inter ultimately didn't need Lautaro Martínez's second-half goal, given the defensive dominance, but it definitively secured the club's place in Istanbul for the UCL final and allowed the celebrations to begin in earnest.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Martínez was among the heroes—he just seems to have AC Milan's number:

And now he has the chance to join a truly distinguished group of players across footy history:

Not a bad evening for the Argentine forward.

Loser: AC Milan's Attack

To get shut out across two legs on a stage this large—and against your rival, no less—is a tough pill to swallow for AC Milan.

In the first leg, AC Milan's attacking struggles could be somewhat forgiven, as star winger Rafael Leão missed the game due to injury. And it was Leão who provided one of the biggest moments of threat for AC Milan in this match:

Granted, Inter goalkeeper André Onana was absolutely brilliant once again, stifling the few opportunities Milan did create:

But AC Milan could have thrown more at Onana as well, and simply struggled to muster much of an attack across both legs:

All in all, a shocking display of ineptitude from AC Milan's attackers and midfield. That, paired with some fantastic goalkeeping and defending, was the perfect recipe for a two-leg shutout.

Winner: Inter's Recent Rivalry Dominance

Inter Milan have now beaten AC Milan five times in the past seven matchups between the clubs, with a draw as well. This season alone, Inter have defeated AC Milan four times.

And yes, that includes four straight clean sheets. Total dominance from Inter, and you can be sure the supporters won't soon be quiet about ending AC Milan's European dreams in shutout fashion.

Loser: Stefano Pioli

Before the match, the AC Milan manager was asked by reporters how he slept on Monday night and responded that he "slept well knowing that I could be the happiest or the most disappointed coach in the world tonight."

It's probably safe to assume that he's settled on the latter.

This was a pretty rough display from AC Milan, which were outshot 15-5, only managed one effort on target and had fewer corners than Inter (5-3). All of that while holding 56 percent of possession.

And now Milan are in danger of not returning to the Champions League next season, as they currently sits in fifth place in Serie A and four points behind fourth-place Lazio. Failing to return to UCL action next season would be a major disappointment, especially considering the club's six-year Champions League drought before last season.

So it might end up being a sleepless few weeks for Pioli.