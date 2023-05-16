Rafael Leão, Struggling AC Milan Ripped by Fans for Champions League Loss to Inter

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

AC Milan came up short against rival Inter in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League Semifinal second leg, falling 1-0 in the match and losing 3-0 on aggregate.

Tuesday's match continued a disappointing stretch for AC Milan, as it has lost to Inter in each of their last four meetings. The team struggled mightily with its offensive attack, failing to get a shot on goal in the second half.

Leading scorer Rafael Leão was next to nonexistent for AC Milan. He recorded more fouls (three) than shot attempts (one). He missed his lone attempt to the right of the net in the 38th minute.

Lautaro Martínez put in a goal for Inter in the 74th minute, and that was all that was needed as Andre Onana recorded his second straight clean sheet.

Fans on Twitter were not happy with Leão and the rest of AC Milan for their performance against their rival on Tuesday and in the semifinal overall:

Leão missed the first leg with an injury, but fans still expected more from the attacker after he agreed to a contract extension last week that ties him to the club until June 2028.

Inter will be playing in the UCL Final for the first time since 2010. The team awaits the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between Real Madrid and Manchester City.