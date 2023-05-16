X

    Rafael Leão, Struggling AC Milan Ripped by Fans for Champions League Loss to Inter

    Doric SamMay 16, 2023

    MILAN, ITALY - MAY 16: Olivier Giroud comforts Rafael Leao of AC Milan after a missed chance during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on May 16, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
    Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

    AC Milan came up short against rival Inter in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League Semifinal second leg, falling 1-0 in the match and losing 3-0 on aggregate.

    Tuesday's match continued a disappointing stretch for AC Milan, as it has lost to Inter in each of their last four meetings. The team struggled mightily with its offensive attack, failing to get a shot on goal in the second half.

    Leading scorer Rafael Leão was next to nonexistent for AC Milan. He recorded more fouls (three) than shot attempts (one). He missed his lone attempt to the right of the net in the 38th minute.

    Lautaro Martínez put in a goal for Inter in the 74th minute, and that was all that was needed as Andre Onana recorded his second straight clean sheet.

    Fans on Twitter were not happy with Leão and the rest of AC Milan for their performance against their rival on Tuesday and in the semifinal overall:

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Milan's Champions League campaign 👋 <a href="https://t.co/S8zwrkDyBR">pic.twitter.com/S8zwrkDyBR</a>

    FootballJOE @FootballJOE

    Imagine being ole'd by your biggest rivals in a European semi final. Must be grim being an AC Milan fan in there

    José B @joserbernardes

    Rafael Leão was completely useless, not even sweat by the end of the game! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ucl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ucl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MilanInter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MilanInter</a>

    فحد @ismesharif

    One of the worst 2 legs of Milan derby ever and that's on AC. No desire at all. Didn't see even one player wanting to win bar Giroud.<br>Leao - overhyped

    Shinji Ito @ridwanajii

    LEAO OVERRATED!!!! 🤣🤣🤣

    K.Anderz @kdotanderz

    Really thought Leao would've made a difference today.

    Daniel Quinones @Dalan_Blues

    Leao is so overrated. Speed isn't everything.

    goatnelli @_goatnelli

    Rafael Leao isn't that guy yet. Martinelli will show him how it's done on the big stage next season.

    Joe Crann @YesWeCrann

    Really thought we'd get more fight out of Milan this evening. Have barely laid a glove on Inter over two legs - would've been more fun with Napoli there I reckon.

    Troll Football @TrollFootball

    Inter against AC Milan in 2023:<br><br>Games played: 4<br>Wins: 4 <a href="https://t.co/hqnzzt3cdV">pic.twitter.com/hqnzzt3cdV</a>

    SID @PrimeCR7i

    The only way Ac Milan could have reached the UCL final today. <a href="https://t.co/ZJJ4jewcLJ">pic.twitter.com/ZJJ4jewcLJ</a>

    Inter Xtra @Inter_Xtra

    The OWNER of AC Milan. <a href="https://t.co/p8wDT0Nj4v">pic.twitter.com/p8wDT0Nj4v</a>

    Essel @Esselguy

    People were saying Ac Milan ucl 7times experience blah blah meanwhile none of these players were there, they don't have the juice chale

    Elvis 🇬🇭 @Kayjnr10

    How were Ac Milan able to eliminate Napoli from the Ucl with this kinda play? Lmao

    AkA IV @aka_sammy_1

    Ac Milan players are disgracing their Champions league legacy. Inter has beaten them all season and this is what you can show for?

    SPORTbible @sportbible

    🇮🇹 Inter Milan's last 4 games vs AC Milan:<br><br>✅ Won 3-0<br>✅ Won 2-0<br>✅ Won 2-0<br>✅ Won 1-0<br><br>It's the first time in history AC Milan have gone four games without scoring past Inter in their history 🤯<br><br>Inter rule Milan 🔵 <a href="https://t.co/13td60ea48">pic.twitter.com/13td60ea48</a>

    Leão missed the first leg with an injury, but fans still expected more from the attacker after he agreed to a contract extension last week that ties him to the club until June 2028.

    Inter will be playing in the UCL Final for the first time since 2010. The team awaits the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between Real Madrid and Manchester City.