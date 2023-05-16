Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. Expected to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Toe Injury

Brennan Asplen/Getty Images

Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker told reporters Tuesday that center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. will miss four-to-six weeks due to turf toe in his right foot.

Chisholm suffered the injury during the Marlins' 6-5 home loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

MLB.com provided more information: "Chisholm injured the toe after getting it stuck in the left-center-field wall in the eighth inning on Saturday. X-rays came back negative, but Chisholm saw a specialist on Monday to get more information, and the Marlins decided to put him on the IL."

The 25-year-old Chisholm, who made last year's National League All-Star team, is hitting .229 (.694 OPS) with seven home runs and 16 RBI this year.

Garrett Hampson replaced Chisholm in the lineup on Saturday, and he started for him in Miami's 3-1 win over the Reds on Sunday. Hampson is hitting .262 (.725 OPS) with one home run and seven RBI in 69 plate appearances.

Chisholm is a huge loss for the Marlins, who have already been hit hard with outfield injuries. Jesús Sánchez is on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain, and Avisaíl García (left back tightness) is on the 10-day IL as well.

Miami has been treading water through the first quarter of the season, going 20-21 and landing second in the National League East at the moment. The Marlins will look to hit .500 Tuesday when they begin a home series with the Washington Nationals.