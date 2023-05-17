Realistic Trades Post-NBA Lottery: Finding Homes for Pascal Siakam and More

3 of 4

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Orlando Magic receive: Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls receive: Gary Harris, Jonathan Isaac, Jalen Suggs and No. 11 pick



The Magic might be closer to competitive than their 34-48 record indicated.

After all, that mark was dragged down by an abysmal 5-20 start. That means this team played .500 ball for more than four months (29-28 after that stretch). Paolo Banchero, last year's top pick, and Franz Wagner, No. 8 in 2021, lead a strong group of prospects who might be one veteran addition away from making a major leap.

Why couldn't Zach LaVine be that player? As soon as he enters Orlando, he'd take control of this offense while simultaneously scratching itches for shooting, volume scoring and off-the-dribble creativity. He'd handle the bulk of opposing defenses' attention, which would lighten Banchero's load and perhaps be a big boost to his shooting rates (42.7/29.8/73.8).

Get the right amount of prospect development from the rest of this roster, and the Magic could be making playoff noise next season and, if everything broke just right, perhaps entering at least the fringes of the championship conversation shortly thereafter.

The Bulls keep telling people they aren't blowing it up, and maybe that's true. Then again, that could just be the kind of thing you say when you are about to blow it up and don't want to receive a bunch of buy-low offers. Chicago hasn't looked competitive since Lonzo Ball went down in Jan. 2022. No one knows when (or, gulp, if) his knee will be healed. What's a legitimate reason to think the Bulls can make noise with this group?



It might be best for Chicago to bail this summer before it locks Nikola Vučević into a new deal. This may not be top-dollar for LaVine, but that could be hard to find given his colossally expensive contract and history of knee trouble.

Chicago gets back one of the firsts it traded in the Vučević deal, plus a plug-and-play wing in Gary Harris, 2021's No. 5 pick in Jalen Suggs and a 6'11" wild card in Jonathan Isaac, a defensive dynamo who's basically been healthy once in his six-year career.

