NBA Rumors: Wizards Want Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porziņģis to Sign New Contracts in FA

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards are reportedly planning to re-sign both Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis to new contracts this offseason.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the decision to trade forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday for guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks stemmed from Washington wanting more financial flexibility to address the contracts of Kuzma and Porziņģis

Stein noted that Kuzma intends to decline his $13 million player option and become a free agent during the offseason, and a source close to the situation said that Porziņģis turning down his $36 million player option to become a free agent is a "prime option" as well.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

