    NBA Rumors: Wizards Want Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porziņģis to Sign New Contracts in FA

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 24, 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 21: Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Washington Wizards celebrates with Kyle Kuzma #33 after a play against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Capital One Arena on October 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.
    The Washington Wizards are reportedly planning to re-sign both Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis to new contracts this offseason.

    According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the decision to trade forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday for guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks stemmed from Washington wanting more financial flexibility to address the contracts of Kuzma and Porziņģis

    Stein noted that Kuzma intends to decline his $13 million player option and become a free agent during the offseason, and a source close to the situation said that Porziņģis turning down his $36 million player option to become a free agent is a "prime option" as well.

