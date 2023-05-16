Luka Dončić Trade Rumors: Jazz 'Keenly Interested in' Mavs PG as They Eye NBA Stars

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz might capitalize on their bounty of draft picks sooner rather than later.

The Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen reported Monday the Jazz are "keenly interested" in a potential trade for Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić. He added the odds of Dončić actually landing in Utah are "more likely than a pipe dream, less likely than a coin flip."

John Hollinger of The Athletic previously reported on May 4 the Jazz were "keeping a very interested eye on Dončić's situation."

At some point, Utah is bound to turn all of the assets it received from the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert trades into ready-made NBA talent.

Dončić's future in Dallas is looking at least a little shaky now as well. The Mavs lost 44 games and missed the playoffs this season, and they're facing a major dilemma with Kyrie Irving. They either re-sign the mercurial guard to a big long-term contract, or they let him walk and have little means with which to replace him.

It's tough to picture the Jazz's interest in Dončić materializing in this offseason, though.

The four-time All-Star is under contract for three more years, and Dallas appears to be pushing all of its chips in.

The Athletic's Tim Cato reported on May 1 the Mavericks "remain optimistic about their ability to re-sign Irving." He added more insight into their potential offseason strategy:

"League sources, when asked for reasons that the Mavericks' planned restructuring this summer could work, point to the league-wide expectation that there may be significant player movement from a number of contending hopefuls. If every roster is experiencing turmoil, it seems likelier that the Mavericks could make smart transactions to acquire what they're missing in a manner that a late lottery selection or the team's limited cap space wouldn't allow."

That doesn't sound like an organization that's preparing for the possibility of having to deal its best player.

From Utah's perspective, keeping tabs on Dončić makes sense. He's a four-time All-NBA honoree and a perennial MVP candidate, and there's a plausible scenario in which he hits the trade market within the next few years.

In the event that happens, the Jazz will be able to put one of the most enticing packages together.

Maybe the Mavs will have their hands forced earlier than expected. Otherwise, an actual pursuit of Dončić will probably have to wait until at least 2024 for Utah.