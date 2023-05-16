Ranking the Top 10 Prospects Eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft

2 of 10

Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Before he elected to return to Florida State for another season, Jared Verse was considered one of the better defensive linemen who would potentially be available in the 2023 class. He was rated as the No. 25 overall prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's end-of-season big board and was the fifth-highest edge-defender, only slightly behind a trio of eventual first-round talents (Will Anderson Jr., Myles Murphy and Nolan Smith) and an early Day 2 pick (BJ Ojulari).

Verse revealed to ESPN's Andrea Adelson that he was given feedback from the league that indicated he would have been a top-20 selection had he opted to turn pro, but the 22-year-old believes another year with the Seminoles will make him a better player. He highlighted his decision-making as the main area he wants to improve during his second season in Tallahassee.

While Verse will surely benefit from working on his craft, he has little left to prove after a standout year. He earned all-ACC honors after racking up 48 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and nine sacks despite missing a game with injury and being limited by that ailment in several other contests. If he can stay healthy, the defensive lineman should have no issue improving upon those figures and boosting his draft stock further.

Verse may be one of the older prospects by the time he enters the 2024 draft, but that shouldn't deter teams from pouncing on a pro-ready edge-defender who can contribute immediately in the NFL. The FSU star is shaping up to be a top-10 pick and a Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite if he continues on his current trajectory.