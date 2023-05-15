WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reactions and Highlights from May 15

2 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

Kevin Owens is tired of talking and wants to fight, something that was made abundantly clear during the opening segment of Raw.

Fed up with The Bloodline and almost eager to take on the opposition of The Judgment Day, he and Sami Zayn engaged Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio in a brawl that ended with KO battered but the champions still standing.

The passion and frustration exhibited by Owens and Zayn was reflective of two men fed up with the same old song and dance. They have combated the heels so frequently over the last five months that they want to finish this particular chapter of the story and will, hopefully, be able to do that at Night of Champions by way of a successful title defense over Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Letting their emotions get the best of them and taking on a fight with Judgment Day may not be the best way to preserve energy and health, though.

Grade

B+

