WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reactions and Highlights from May 15
A week after a shocking return and attack on Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch took to the Raw stage in response to her new nemesis and WWE Hall of Famer.
The Man's address to the fans was one headlining segment of the May 15 broadcast, which saw Cody Rhodes' reaction to the brutal beatdown suffered at the hands of Brock Lesnar and a battle royal to determine the No. 1 contender to Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.
Relive all of the action from the historic Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina with this recap of Monday's explosive broadcast.
- Cody Rhodes' response to Brock Lesnar
- Becky Lynch's response to Trish Stratus
- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz
- Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal and the debut of Imperium
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Kicked Off Raw
- "He has cheated his way through an entire title reign and now, Roman, we are going to check you!" Zayn warned The Tribal Chief.
- "Roman, you psycho, you manipulator...you want these championships, you can't have them!" Zayn exclaimed, passionately lashing out at his primary tormentor over the last 12 months.
- "I'm so happy you guys are out here because I'm so sick of talking about The Bloodline!" Owens said, almost gleeful that The Judgment Day interrupted the proceedings.
- "The line starts here," Balor said, staking the faction's claim to a tag team title opportunity.
- Zayn egged the crowd on in their booing of Dom. Owens responded, "I can't hear anything he's saying! Can I just punch him in the face already?!" A brawl ensued and the heels stood tall, albeit chased from the ring by a chair-toting Zayn.
Kevin Owens is tired of talking and wants to fight, something that was made abundantly clear during the opening segment of Raw.
Fed up with The Bloodline and almost eager to take on the opposition of The Judgment Day, he and Sami Zayn engaged Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio in a brawl that ended with KO battered but the champions still standing.
The passion and frustration exhibited by Owens and Zayn was reflective of two men fed up with the same old song and dance. They have combated the heels so frequently over the last five months that they want to finish this particular chapter of the story and will, hopefully, be able to do that at Night of Champions by way of a successful title defense over Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.
Letting their emotions get the best of them and taking on a fight with Judgment Day may not be the best way to preserve energy and health, though.
