    Quinnen Williams Deletes Jets from Twitter Bio amid Contract Talks

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 15, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 22: Quinnen Williams #95 of the New York Jets celebrates after sacking quarterback Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 1st quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on December 22, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    In the age of social media, sites like Twitter and Instagram can be used as subtle negotiating tools for athletes. Look no further than Quinnen Williams.

    The veteran defensive tackle deleted the New York Jets from his Twitter bio as the two sides continue to discuss a contract extension:

    Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman

    𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> star DT Quinnen Williams bio now reads:<br><br>"Defensive Tackle for ………"<br><br>With his last tweet is a RT of the contract the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> gave Dexter Lawrence - $90 million with $60 million guaranteed. <br><br>Williams is clearly sending the Jets a message as they're working… <a href="https://t.co/cHVY4npXxW">pic.twitter.com/cHVY4npXxW</a>

