Quinnen Williams Deletes Jets from Twitter Bio amid Contract Talks

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

In the age of social media, sites like Twitter and Instagram can be used as subtle negotiating tools for athletes. Look no further than Quinnen Williams.

The veteran defensive tackle deleted the New York Jets from his Twitter bio as the two sides continue to discuss a contract extension:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.