Ranking the Top 10 MLB Cy Young Candidates in AL and NL

The quest for a Cy Young Award in Major League Baseball might be the biggest "it's a marathon, not a sprint" situation in all of sports.

While a hitter can catch fire for a few days and drastically improve his MVP case almost overnight—see: Aaron Judge hitting four home runs in three games—assembling a Cy Young resume is more of a slow grind in which avoiding rough patches is more important than putting together hot streaks.

Then again, Framber Valdez tossed 25 consecutive quality starts last season and finished fifth in the AL Cy Young vote, so there's more to it than just avoiding the occasional dud.

In our early top 10 list of Cy Young candidates from each league, current marks in ERA, WHIP and K/9 reign supreme. How each pitcher fared in previous seasons and how their peripheral metrics like xFIP look also factored into the equation, as this is inherently a guessing game for how things will go for the next four-plus months.

One thing we don't really care about, though, is wins. Both individual W's and team success certainly can enhance a pitcher's chances, but Sandy Alcantara went 14-9 for a 69-win team last season and unanimously won the NL Cy Young. Jacob deGrom went 10-9 for a 77-win team in 2018 and got 29 of 30 first-place votes. You can win a Cy Young without winning many games.

*May was a top-five candidate in the NL prior to Wednesday's news that he'll be out for at least a month with an elbow injury.