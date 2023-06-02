Report: Frank Vogel, Suns Finalizing 5-Year, $31M Contract; HC Won Title with Lakers

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns have tabbed Frank Vogel as their next head coach.

According to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania, Vogel and the Suns are finalizing a five-year, $31 million contract.

Vogel replaces Monty Williams, who was fired after four seasons on May 13 following the Suns' conference semifinal loss to the Denver Nuggets in six games and later hired by the Detroit Pistons on a reported six-year contract worth $78.5 million, making him the highest-paid head coach in NBA history.

Under Williams, Phoenix had been the winningest franchise in the league over the past three years.

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 reported on May 30 that Vogel was one of three finalists for the position, and now it's clear that he did enough to separate himself from the pack.

Vogel most recently served as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers winning the NBA championship in 2020 before getting fired following the 2021-22 season. He held the same position with the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic during his career, leading his teams to seven playoff appearances in 11 years as a head coach.

The 49-year-old is taking over a team that has a ton of pressure to take advantage of this recent window of title contention. After making a trip to the NBA Finals in 2021, the Suns have been eliminated from the playoffs in the second round in each of the past two seasons.

After acquiring Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline in February, Phoenix was considered the favorite to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals once again, which makes falling short sting even more. The 13-time All-Star is entering the second year of his four-year contract and will have a cap hit of $47.6 million in 2023-24.

Durant and Devin Booker are, arguably, the most potent duo in the NBA, but the Suns suffered in the playoffs due to a lack of depth behind them. Deandre Ayton virtually disappeared in the postseason, and Chris Paul's age began to show before he was injured early in the series against the Nuggets.

However, Phoenix lacks the flexibility to make significant roster improvements after giving up four future unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap along with Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson in the trade for Durant.

It will be up to Vogel to make it work on the court with the pieces in place, as the Suns continue to chase a championship that has eluded the franchise for the entirety of its existence.