Ron Harper Has Best Win % in NBA Playoff History After Warriors' Klay, Draymond Lose

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, before a six-game loss in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers, had held the two best winning percentages in NBA playoff history.

No more. That distinction now belongs to guard Ron Harper, per HoopsHype, who was 77-35 (68.75 percent) in his playoff career. Thompson (108-50, 68.35 percent) and Green (107-50, 68.15 percent) fell down to No. 4 and No. 6, respectively.

The rest of the top five includes NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman (116-53, 68.64 percent), Michael Cooper (115-53, 68.45 percent), and Thompson and Green's former teammate, Shaun Livingston (86-40, 68.25 percent).

Stephen Curry (99-48, 67.35 percent) came in at No. 8, giving the Warriors dynasty four players inside the top 10, a testament to the organization's dominance during the past 10 years.