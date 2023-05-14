X

    Ron Harper Has Best Win % in NBA Playoff History After Warriors' Klay, Draymond Lose

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 14, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NC - APRIL 30: Ron Harper of the Chicago Bulls during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on April 30, 1999 at Charlotte Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)
    Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, before a six-game loss in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers, had held the two best winning percentages in NBA playoff history.

    No more. That distinction now belongs to guard Ron Harper, per HoopsHype, who was 77-35 (68.75 percent) in his playoff career. Thompson (108-50, 68.35 percent) and Green (107-50, 68.15 percent) fell down to No. 4 and No. 6, respectively.

    The rest of the top five includes NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman (116-53, 68.64 percent), Michael Cooper (115-53, 68.45 percent), and Thompson and Green's former teammate, Shaun Livingston (86-40, 68.25 percent).

    Stephen Curry (99-48, 67.35 percent) came in at No. 8, giving the Warriors dynasty four players inside the top 10, a testament to the organization's dominance during the past 10 years.

