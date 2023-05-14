Nationals Manager Martinez Apologizes to Fans After Controversial 4-Hour Rain Delay

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Fans at Nationals Park were not happy to sit through a rain delay of nearly four hours on Saturday just for the game between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals to be suspended.

Washington manager Dave Martinez understood that and was apologetic after the decision.

"I'm going to sit here and apologize to the fans because it took a while," he said, per Joe Trezza and Jessica Camerato of MLB.com.

"But we wanted to make sure that we got it right. We gave them a chance to try to get the field ready. We just didn't feel like it was safe for the players. We were all in agreement at that point, and that was it. Sometimes Mother Nature gets the best of you and there's nothing we can do about it. But we get to come back and play tomorrow and keep everybody safe."

The rain delay started in the top of the third inning with the Nationals leading 1-0 and lasted three hours and 56 minutes. The teams will start where they left off when the game resumes as part of a split doubleheader on Sunday.

Both sides are looking to establish some much-needed momentum with the chance to win two games on Sunday.

Washington is in last place in the National League East at 16-22, while New York is in third place at 19-20. The Atlanta Braves are pacing the division at 25-14.