Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs: 'I Really Don't Care' If People Think DET Reached in NFL Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

For Detroit Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, storylines from the 2023 NFL draft are old news.

The running back, who was taken 12th overall in April's event, was surprised when the Lions selected him that early, and many analysts and experts were shocked as well.

However, when asked about being a "reach" at the selection during the organization's rookie minicamp, Gibbs showed he isn't concerned with that.

"Everybody is entitled to their opinion," Gibbs said. "I really don't care."

The surprise with how high Gibbs went comes from concerns with taking a tailback so highly but does not indicate any doubts about his abilities. The running back played two years at Georgia Tech before transferring to Alabama for the 2022 season, and he posted 2,132 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground in his collegiate career.

He was the second running back taken, after Bijan Robinson went eighth to the Falcons, and joins a position group that already has David Montgomery set to receive significant carries. There was also frustration among fans that the team had bigger needs, considering the Lions already had D'Andre Swift, whom they then traded.

Still, Gibbs' explosive ability and athleticism sold the Lions, and his teammates are already hurling praise his way.

"He's special, and I think we all have seen that," Lions rookie Hendon Hooker said. "One of those guys that's going to come in and work. Not doing too much rah-rah, and I'm a huge fan of his game.

"Can't wait to block for him and just watch what he can do with the ball in his hands," tight end Sam LaPorta said.