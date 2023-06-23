Noah Clowney's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Nets Roster

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama freshman Noah Clowney is one of the most tantalizing high-upside prospects in the 2023 NBA draft, and the Brooklyn Nets are betting on his skill set after taking him with the No. 21 overall pick.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Noah Clowney

Position: PF

Height: 6'10"

Pro Comparison: Jalen Smith

Scouting Report: Age, inconsistency and limited off-the-dribble skill suggest Clowney is a few years away, but the combination of 6'10" size, shooting range, shot-blocking and active rebounding still create an enticing, valued archetype for patient coaches.

Nets Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

Mikal Bridges, SF: $21.7M (2026)

Dorian Finney-Smith, PF, $13.4M (2026)

Ben Simmons, PG: $37.9M (2025)

Cameron Thomas, SG: $2.2M (2025)

Day'Ron Sharpe, C: $2.2M (2025)

Joe Harris, SG: $19.9M (2024)

Spencer Dinwiddie, PG: $18.9M (2024)

Royce O'Neale, SF: $9.5M (2024)

Nicolas Claxton, C: $8.8M (2024)

Patty Mills, PG: $6.8M (2024)

Edmond Sumner, $2.2M (2024)

Free Agents

Seth Curry, SG: UFA

Cameron Johnson, SF: RFA

Yuta Watanabe, SF: UFA

David Duke Jr., SG: RFA

Dru Smith, SG: RFA

The 18-year-old was a 4-star recruit out of Dorman High School (South Carolina) and committed to Alabama in November 2021. He was part of a loaded freshman class for head coach Nate Oats that included Brandon Miller, Jaden Bradley and Rylan Griffin.

While Miller was the clear standout on the court from that group, Clowney showed a lot of promise. He ranked third on the Crimson Tide in scoring average with 9.8 points per game and second with 7.9 rebounds.

Clowney is still very young (he won't turn 19 until July 14) and has already displayed tremendous two-way potential with long arms. But he needs to improve his shooting touch after making 64.9 percent of his free throws and 28.3 percent of his threes to become a star.

As long as the Nets are willing to take their time and give him the development time he needs, there's a realistic shot he could be the steal of the draft.