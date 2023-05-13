76ers Rumors: 'Whispers' MVP Joel Embiid Could Want Out If James Harden Joins Rockets

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Joel Embiid reportedly does not have interest in being the lone star in Philadelphia.

Zach Braziller of the New York Post reported there are "whispers" Embiid could seek a trade this summer if James Harden leaves the 76ers in free agency. Rumors about Harden's long-term status in Philadelphia have been persistent this season, with some speculating he could return to Houston.

Even if there are "whispers" going around behind the scenes, we're going to categorize an Embiid exit from Philadelphia as being extremely unlikely. The Sixers have the All-Star center under contract for at least the next three seasons, and teams aren't in the business of trading reigning MVPs.

Harden's potential departure—especially to Houston—does not make much sense on paper. The Rockets are a rebuilding franchise that has promising young players at both guard spots. Reuniting with a declining, soon-to-be 34-year-old Harden seems like it would be low on the priority list.

Harden's chased championship glory from Brooklyn to Philadelphia over the past two years, and the only way his leaving for the Rockets in free agency makes any sense is if he simply misses living in Houston.

The most likely domino to fall if the Sixers fail in the playoffs is coach Doc Rivers, who has not gotten past the conference semifinals since 2011-12. In stops with the Clippers and now the Sixers, he's consistently failed to elevate talented teams and is 17-32 as a head coach in closeout games.

That's just not good enough. If the record drops to 17-33 on Sunday, his exit is a strong bet.

Embiid, meanwhile, will be playing center for the Sixers when they open next season, barring some cataclysmic falling out.