The 5 Best Opponents for Rolly Romero After Win vs. Ismael Barroso

Welcome to the belted class, Rolly Romero.

The charismatic, outspoken Las Vegas product added his name to the historic (albeit bloated) list of boxing's world champions Saturday night, defeating Venezuelan-born veteran Ismael Barroso by TKO in the ninth round. Romero struggled, but was able to put away his older opponent in the end.

The victory earned Romero the WBA's title at 140 pounds, which had been vacant since previous champion Alberto Puello failed a drug test before what would have been his own fight and title defense against Romero. Puello had himself won a vacated title last August.

Instead, the strap now resides with Romero, who fought for the first time since a sixth-round TKO loss to Gervonta Davis in a May 2022 bout contested at 135 pounds.

The return to prominence will no doubt suit the mic-friendly Romero, who'd engaged in some memorable trash talk before the Davis fight and is already an A-sider when it comes to fashion, frequently wearing fur coats and other memorable ensembles to media events.

The B/R combat sports team marked his promotion by assembling a list of best foes for his next stroll down the competitive runway. Take a look at what we came up with and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments section.