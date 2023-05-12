Panthers' Bryce Young 'Showed Complete Command' in 1st Practice, HC Frank Reich Says

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich raved about first-year quarterback Bryce Young's performance at the first day of rookie camp on Friday.

"He did everything right, the little throws out in the flat, the little bubble screen stuff that people overthrow—he threw with accuracy, saw it well, knew where guys were supposed to be," Reich told reporters, per ESPN's David Newton. "He just showed complete command.''

The Panthers are under new leadership with Reich, the former Indianapolis Colts head coach, taking over the sidelines and the No. 1 overall draft pick in Young calling the shots under center. They join a team that settled down after a 1-4 start, going 6-6 under interim head coach Steve Wilks following the firing of Matt Rhule.

The pieces are there for further success if Young can produce, and the early returns are good.

"Bryce did not only a good job with himself, but really commanding the huddle, keeping everybody loose, keeping everybody dialed into what we were doing,'' Reich said on the first day of a rookie camp that will last for two more days.

A fellow rookie in wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, a second-round choice, also praised Young's command and leadership.

"Just knowing the ins and outs of the offense, knowing where everybody is supposed to be, knowing the whole playbook, just having great footwork, knowing his reads," Mingo said. "You could tell he knew what he was doing. He's just a great leader by the way he carries himself on and off the field."

As far as Reich goes, he knows a thing or two about being an NFL quarterback, having played in the league from 1985 to 1998, primarily as a backup. He's best known for leading the 1992 Bills to the biggest comeback in NFL history when Buffalo overcame a 35-3 deficit to defeat the Houston Oilers 41-38 in overtime in the AFC Wild Card Round.

So it's worth noting just how much Reich raved about Young, even if this was only rookie camp and not training camp or even preseason play.

"Bryce made a great impression," Reich said. "Mentally and physically, he looked the part in every way. ... We have the sense he's willing to do whatever it takes."

Week 1 is still a ways away with the Panthers visiting the Atlanta Falcons to kick off the season on Sept. 10, but it's clear that Young is off to a fantastic start in Carolina as the Panthers look to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.