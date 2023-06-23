X

    Kris Murray's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Trail Blazers Roster

    Erin WalshJune 23, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 09: Kris Murray #24 of the Iowa Hawkeyes dribbles against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half of the second round in the Big Ten Tournament at United Center on March 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    The Portland Trail Blazers got a solid finisher when it picked Iowa's Kris Murray with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Kris Murray

    Position: SF/PF

    Height: 6'8"

    Pro Comparison: Keegan Murray

    Scouting Report: Murray broke on to the first-round radar with a mix of transition finishing, shot-making and offensive rebounding that hint at plug-and-play off-ball scoring. Scoring against more length and athleticism will be the challenge.

    Trail Blazers Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

    Kris Murray, SF/PF: Rookie scale contract

    Scoot Henderson, PG: Rookie scale contract

    Damian Lillard, PG: $45.6M (2027)

    Anfernee Simons, SG: $24.1M (2027)

    Jusuf Nurkic, C: $16.9M (2026)

    Shaedon Sharpe, SG: $6.3M (2026)

    Nassir Little, SF: $6.3M (2027)

    Kevin Knox, SF: $3M (2024, Team Option)

    Keon Johnson, SG: $2.8M (2025)

    Trendon Watford, SF: $1.8M (2025)

    Jabari Walker, SF: $1.7M (2025)

    Jeenathan Williams, $1.7M (2024)

    Free Agents

    Jerami Grant, PF: UFA

    Justise Winslow, SF: UFA

    Cam Reddish, SF: RFA

    Matisse Thybulle, SG: RFA

    Drew Eubanks, C: UFA

    John Butler, C: RFA (two-way contract)

    Ibou Badji, C: RFA (two-way contract)

    Murray, the brother of Sacramento Kings star Keegan Murray, has spent the last three seasons playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

    The 22-year-old put together an impressive junior season in 2022-23, averaging 20.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 29 games while shooting 47.6 percent from the floor and 33.5 percent from deep.

    While Murray is a solid finisher and all-around offensive talent, it's going to be interesting to see how he performs at the NBA level in his brother's shadow. Keegan Murray had a solid rookie season with the Kings, and he's only expected to improve in 2023-24 and beyond.

    Given his offensive prowess, Kris Murray should be a good fit in Portland's rotation alongside Damian Lillard and others.