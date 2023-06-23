Kris Murray's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Trail Blazers Roster

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers got a solid finisher when it picked Iowa's Kris Murray with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Kris Murray

Position: SF/PF

Height: 6'8"

Pro Comparison: Keegan Murray

Scouting Report: Murray broke on to the first-round radar with a mix of transition finishing, shot-making and offensive rebounding that hint at plug-and-play off-ball scoring. Scoring against more length and athleticism will be the challenge.

Trail Blazers Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

Kris Murray, SF/PF: Rookie scale contract

Scoot Henderson, PG: Rookie scale contract

Damian Lillard, PG: $45.6M (2027)

Anfernee Simons, SG: $24.1M (2027)

Jusuf Nurkic, C: $16.9M (2026)

Shaedon Sharpe, SG: $6.3M (2026)

Nassir Little, SF: $6.3M (2027)

Kevin Knox, SF: $3M (2024, Team Option)

Keon Johnson, SG: $2.8M (2025)

Trendon Watford, SF: $1.8M (2025)

Jabari Walker, SF: $1.7M (2025)

Jeenathan Williams, $1.7M (2024)

Free Agents

Jerami Grant, PF: UFA

Justise Winslow, SF: UFA

Cam Reddish, SF: RFA

Matisse Thybulle, SG: RFA

Drew Eubanks, C: UFA

John Butler, C: RFA (two-way contract)

Ibou Badji, C: RFA (two-way contract)

Murray, the brother of Sacramento Kings star Keegan Murray, has spent the last three seasons playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The 22-year-old put together an impressive junior season in 2022-23, averaging 20.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 29 games while shooting 47.6 percent from the floor and 33.5 percent from deep.

While Murray is a solid finisher and all-around offensive talent, it's going to be interesting to see how he performs at the NBA level in his brother's shadow. Keegan Murray had a solid rookie season with the Kings, and he's only expected to improve in 2023-24 and beyond.

Given his offensive prowess, Kris Murray should be a good fit in Portland's rotation alongside Damian Lillard and others.