Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes and the 5 NBA Draft Storylines You Need to Know

It's impossible to speak about Wembanyama at this point and not sound hyperbolic.



The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor dubbed Wembanyama "the NBA's greatest prospect in decades" and a "potential GOAT." That should come off as something between extreme optimism and outright click-bait, but in Wembanyama's case, seemingly crazed hype is actually well-deserved.

He is a 7'5" teenager with a sweeping 8'0" wingspan and a skill set that just might break basketball. He offers everything from shot-creation and three-level scoring to elite paint protection and grab-and-go rebounding. He dunk-tipped his own missed step-back three earlier this season; he'll do things on the hardwood that basketball lifers can't remember ever seeing.

"He's a freak," Dirk Nowitzki told Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. "I mean, unbelievable. You always think you've seen it all during your life and your career and history of the league, and then somebody else comes along. Kevin Durant comes along, a 7'2" two-guard. Now we have a [7'5"] two-guard. … This can be his league for a long, long time."



Whatever you hear of Wembanyama over the next month-plus, believe it—no matter how outlandish it may initially sound. If health isn't an issue, he'll be Hall of Fame-bound.

Winning this lottery will be truly transformational. He could put certain lottery teams into next season's championship conversation. For the rest, he'll put them on the path toward title contention. He is a one-of-one superstar. Whoever is fortunate enough to land him could be celebrating their lottery winnings for a lifetime.

