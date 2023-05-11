X

    Mark Jackson Left Nikola Jokić off 2023 NBA MVP Ballot; Included Tatum, SGA, Mitchell

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 11, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - MAY 7: Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets reacts to the Nuggets' inability to catch the Phoenix Suns during the fourth quarter of Phoenix's series-tying 129-124 win at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sunday, May 7, 2023. The series, now knotted at 2-2, heads back to Denver for game five. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)
    AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

    Mark Jackson was the dissenting voice leaving Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić off their Most Valuable Player ballot entirely.

    The former NBA point guard and ESPN broadcaster went with the consensus and had Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid in first place. One of the 23 second-place votes for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo came from Jackson as well.

    From there he followed with the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, the Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell.

    Awards voting is always a subjective exercise. When it came to this year's MVP race, there were a number of permutations that could've made sense.

    Having said that, it's tough to see the logic behind Jackson's ranking.

    Jokić averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists and had a career-high and league-leading 70.1 percent true shooting clip, per Basketball Reference. The two-time MVP also helped the Nuggets finish with the best record in the Western Conference (53-29).

    To put a little more context behind Jackson's ballot, no other voter ranked Jokić lower than third.

    Maybe the Nuggets needed to be on national TV a little more.