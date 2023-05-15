Re-Drafting the 2020 NFL Draft

0 of 32

AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

It's only been three years since the 2020 NFL draft unfolded, but the draft class is already shaping up to be one of the best in recent memory. Six Pro Bowlers came out of the first round, and another four emerged from Round 2. This past season, four quarterbacks from the class helped their teams reach the NFL playoffs.

One of those quarterbacks has already gotten his big-money second contract. The other three should soon follow suit.

There were some misses in the early draft, to be sure, but enough quality talent has come out of the 2020 class that the best 32 players would stack up against virtually any class in the modern era.

How might teams approach the 2020 draft if they had a redo? Let's get a little timey wimey and examine that very exercise.

For this 2020 redraft, we'll pretend that teams went back in time with the knowledge of the past three years. This means that factors like player performance, evolving team needs, team results and injury histories are all considered. We'll also use the post-free-agency, predraft order, laying the path for a whole new set of draft-day trades.

