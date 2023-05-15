Re-Drafting the 2020 NFL Draft

Re-Drafting the 2020 NFL DraftMay 15, 2023
It's only been three years since the 2020 NFL draft unfolded, but the draft class is already shaping up to be one of the best in recent memory. Six Pro Bowlers came out of the first round, and another four emerged from Round 2. This past season, four quarterbacks from the class helped their teams reach the NFL playoffs.
One of those quarterbacks has already gotten his big-money second contract. The other three should soon follow suit.
There were some misses in the early draft, to be sure, but enough quality talent has come out of the 2020 class that the best 32 players would stack up against virtually any class in the modern era.
How might teams approach the 2020 draft if they had a redo? Let's get a little timey wimey and examine that very exercise.
For this 2020 redraft, we'll pretend that teams went back in time with the knowledge of the past three years. This means that factors like player performance, evolving team needs, team results and injury histories are all considered. We'll also use the post-free-agency, predraft order, laying the path for a whole new set of draft-day trades.
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
Original Pick: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
The Cincinnati Bengals made the common-sense choice at No. 1 and took LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in 2020. There's no reason to believe that the Bengals would deviate from the selection now.
In two full seasons as the starter—Burrow's rookie campaign was cut short by a torn ACL and MCL—Burrow has led Cincinnati to one Super Bowl appearance and two appearances in the AFC title game. The 26-year-old led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4) and yards per pass attempt (8.9) two years ago, a rare double feat that highlights his combination of efficiency and big-play ability.
Last year, Burrow made his first Pro Bowl appearance.
A case can easily be made that Burrow is one of the top two or three quarterbacks in the NFL, and some believe he's not No. 2 or No. 3.
"I think Joe is the best quarterback in the league," former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer said on The QB Room podcast (h/t Dadio Makdook of SB Nation).
Burrow remains a Bengal here.
2. Washington Commanders: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
Original Pick: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State
Chase Young has been a fine pass-rusher for the Washington Commanders, though perhaps not a true franchise cornerstone—the team recently declined the fifth-year option on his contract.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts, meanwhile, has become the centerpiece of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Originally drafted in Round 2 (53rd overall), Hurts led the Eagles to the playoffs in his second year and first full season as the starter. Last season, he helped take Philly to the Super Bowl while emerging as arguably the most dangerous dual-threat quarterback in football.
Hurts completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 101.5 passer rating in 2022. He also rushed for 760 yards and 13 scores.
The Commanders are heading into 2023 hoping that second-year QB Sam Howell pans out as a viable starter. There would be no such questions with Hurts in the fold, as he'd be a perfect complement to Washington's talented defense (seventh in points allowed last season), 12th-ranked rushing attack and talented receiving duo (Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson).
Ensuring that Hurts doesn't land with a division rival would be a big bonus for Washington.
3. TRADE-Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
Original Pick (by Detroit): Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
The Detroit Lions originally used this pick on Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, who was traded to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. While the Lions would be tempted to take a quarterback here, they've gotten pretty good results from 2021 trade acquisition Jared Goff.
Goff, who was acquired as part of the Matthew Stafford trade, threw 29 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions this past season while making his third Pro Bowl appearance.
Instead, the Lions trade down, acquire future draft capital and allow the Miami Dolphins to move up for Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.
Herbert, originally selected sixth overall by the Los Angeles Chargers, has established himself as a top-10 quarterback. He was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, a Pro Bowler in 2021 and a playoff starter in 2022.
The Dolphins originally took Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall, and he had a breakout campaign this past season. However, Tagovailoa has less than a full year of high-level play on his resume and dealt with multiple concussions in 2022.
Herbert is the "safer" of the two quarterbacks, and Miami moves up to get him before another team does in this redraft.
4. New York Giants: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
Original Pick: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had his own breakthrough campaign in 2022, emerging as a capable dual-threat and helping the Giants return to the postseason after a five-year absence.
Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, who was originally taken in this spot, played a big role in Jones' progress this season. The former Georgia standout was responsible for only two penalties and three sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.
However, New York now has a chance to snag arguably the best receiver in the NFL, and it doesn't pass on it.
Former LSU wideout Justin Jefferson has simply been fantastic since the Minnesota Vikings took him 22nd overall in 2020. He has three Pro Bowls, one first-team All-Pro and the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year on his resume. In three seasons, the 23-year-old has amassed 4,825 yards and 25 touchdowns on 324 receptions.
This past season, Jefferson provided a passer rating of 104.2 when targeted. He's the sort of dominant No. 1 receiver Jones has lacked throughout his career and would aid his growth tremendously.
Simply put, the Giants would have an easier time finding a serviceable offensive tackle via trade or free agency than a receiver of Jefferson's caliber.
5. TRADE-Detroit Lions: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State
Original Pick (by Miami): Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
After trading down, the Lions scoop up Chase Young, who originally went second overall. While Young played only 12 games over the past two years because of a torn ACL, he's been a disruptive pass-rusher when healthy.
In 27 games, Young has logged nine sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 38 quarterback pressures.
Detroit was an offensive force in 2022 and will look to make the postseason with an improved defense this season. The Lions added players like C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Cameron Sutton, Jack Campbell and Brian Branch to a defense that ranked 32nd in yards allowed and 28th in points allowed last season.
While Young hasn't reached his full potential just yet, the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year has flashed plenty of upside. Pairing him with 2022 first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson would give the Lions a capable edge-rushing duo to lead their new-look defense.
Cornerback Jeff Okudah failed to develop into a defensive cornerstone for the Lions. Young has the physical tools and the proven production to suggest that he could do exactly that.
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Original Pick: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
The Chargers initially took Justin Herbert in this spot, but with him off the board, they go with a different quarterback.
Tagovailoa's inconsistent production and recent concussion history are concerning. However, he was terrific when healthy in 2022. He took advantage of weapons like Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, finishing with 25 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a league-best 105.5 passer rating.
Los Angeles has its own talented crop of pass-catchers—one that includes Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, Gerald Everett and 2023 rookie Quentin Johnston.
Tagovailoa has shined as an accurate, efficient distributor of the football in Miami. With L.A.'s loaded skill group at his disposal, he could presumably do the same in Los Angeles.
The Chargers should be quite happy that they ended up with Herbert in the real world, but Tagovailoa is the best remaining quarterback option in our redraft, and he's a fine consolation prize for a franchise that dumped longtime starter Philip Rivers during the 2020 offseason.
7. Carolina Panthers: Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois
Original Pick: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
There's plenty for the Carolina Panthers to consider here. The past three seasons have led Carolina on a winding path that ultimately ended up with head coach Frank Reich and quarterback Bryce Young this offseason.
Young is an undersized (5'10", 204 lbs) but NFL-ready quarterback with elite playmaking potential. He's arguably the second-best QB prospect we've seen come out—next to Trevor Lawrence—since 2020, and the Panthers might not change a whole lot if it means ending up with Young as their quarterback.
Instead of going in a wildly different direction, Carolina snags former Southern Illinois defensive back Jeremy Chinn with this pick. The Panthers originally took Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown here, and while Brown has been a very capable player, Chinn has been phenomenal.
In three seasons, Chinn has logged 16 passes defended, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, three fumble recoveries, three sacks, two defensive touchdowns and 294 tackles. He's also proved to be a versatile defender capable of playing on the back end or in the slot.
Chinn was originally taken at the bottom of Round 2 (64th), but the Panthers snag him here before another team takes him off the board.
8. Arizona Cardinals: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
Original Pick: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
Two big issues plagued the Arizona Cardinals in 2022—Kyler Murray's torn ACL and a putrid defense that ranked 21st overall and 31st in points allowed.
This redraft doesn't provide a solution for the first problem, but it could help the second. Instead of taking former Clemson defender Isaiah Simmons, the Cardinals snag cornerback Trevon Diggs, who originally went 51st overall to the Dallas Cowboys.
Simmons has flashed a bit of potential (four sacks and two interceptions in 2022) in his three seasons with Arizona, but Diggs has become a bona fide star in Dallas.
Over the past three years, Diggs has recorded 49 passes defended, 17 interceptions, a fumble recovery and 169 tackles. He's not a true lockdown cover corner—he's surrendered at least 667 receiving yards in every season—but his big-play ability tends to offset his occasional lapses.
A two-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro selection, Diggs is the sort of centerpiece defender around whom new Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon could forge his secondary.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
Original Pick: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
The Jacksonville Jaguars originally used this pick on cornerback C.J. Henderson. He lasted just over a year with the Jags and was traded to Carolina early in the 2021 season.
With Trevor Lawrence set to land in Jacksonville in 2021, the Panthers prepare by taking offensive tackle Andrew Thomas in this redraft. Thomas had some early struggles with the Giants but evolved into a very dependable left tackle this past season.
That's relevant to Jacksonville because the team has struggled to find a reliable full-time left tackle and lost right tackle Jawaan Taylor during the 2023 offseason. Taylor was a capable blocker, but he left to sign a massive four-year, $80 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.
Left tackle Cam Robinson was responsible for eight penalties and four sacks last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He's also facing a multigame suspension for violation of the league's PED policy, according to ESPN's Michael DiRocco.
Drafting Thomas a year after taking Taylor would give Jacksonville legitimate bookend tackles for three seasons, including Lawrence's first two, while providing a plan at the line's most important position.
10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama
Original Pick: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama
If Andrew Thomas was still on the board, the Cleveland Browns would probably take him here. Thomas was a more reliable starter in 2022 than Wills, who was responsible for 10 penalties and six sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.
However, the Browns have (at least publicly) been happy with Wills' development as a left tackle—he played on the right side in college.
"We're pleased with Jed," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said, per Ben Axelrod of WKYC.
We'll take Berry's words at face value since Cleveland did pick up the fifth-year option on Wills' contract. Right tackle Tristan Wirfs warrants some consideration here, but Cleveland had just signed Jack Conklin in 2020 free agency.
While Wills certainly hasn't made Browns fans forget about the prime years of Joe Thomas, he's a strong run-blocker, has been fairly durable (five missed games in three seasons) and has the support of the front office. Cleveland sticks with its original choice.
11. New York Jets: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
Original Pick: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
The New York Jets are more open to taking a right tackle, since both tackle spots have been in flux over the past couple of seasons. The Jets originally used this pick on left tackle Mekhi Becton. It hasn't panned out.
Injuries have largely kept Becton off the field. He appeared in 14 games as a rookie, but knee injuries have limited him to just one game over the past two seasons. Becton is now fighting for a role—along with players like Duane Brown, Billy Turner, 2022 fourth-round pick Max Mitchell and rookie Carter Warren—at one of the tackle spots.
"At center and both tackles, it's gonna be a really cool competition," head coach Robert Saleh said, per NFL.com's Bobby Kownack.
Wirfs, a two-time Pro Bowler, was originally taken by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 13th pick. The Bucs are going to try Wirfs at left tackle this offseason, but he's proved himself on the other side. Grabbing him here would give the Jets at least one high-end tackle to block for 2023 trade acquisition Aaron Rodgers moving forward.
12. TRADE-Denver Broncos: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
Original Pick (by Las Vegas): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
With Justin Jefferson off the board, CeeDee Lamb is the lone blue-chip receiver prospect remaining. Wideouts like Brandon Aiyuk, Michael Pittman Jr. and Darnell Mooney have shown promise, but Lamb—originally taken 17th overall by Dallas—is a two-time Pro Bowler who has averaged more than 1,100 yards per season as a pro.
The San Francisco 49ers eventually took Aiyuk in the first round, and here, the Denver Broncos jump up to secure Lamb before the 49ers are on the clock. They do a rare intradivisional trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to do it.
Why move up for Lamb? Because in 2022, the Broncos went all-in on quarterback Russell Wilson with disastrous results. Denver also hasn't gotten the desired return from 2020 first-round pick Jerry Jeudy (2,295 yards and nine touchdowns in three seasons), originally taken 15th overall.
Would adding Lamb alleviate all of Wilson's 2022 woes in Denver? No, but he would at least give the future Hall of Famer a true elite No. 1 receiver with which to work. That's worth a short trade up, even if it means sending trade capital to a divisional foe.
13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis): A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
Original Pick (by Tampa Bay): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
The 49ers originally traded this selection so that the Buccaneers could snag Tristan Wirfs. San Francisco then took defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw 14th overall. Kinlaw has landed on injured reserve in each of the past two seasons because of ongoing knee issues and has 45 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 24 career games.
Instead, the 49ers stay put and grab former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell.
Originally selected 16th overall by the Atlanta Falcons, Terrell has become one of the more consistent secondary players from this draft class. Though he's never made a Pro Bowl, Terrell was a second-team All-Pro in 2021 and has recorded 32 passes defended and four interceptions in three seasons.
Grabbing Terrell would give San Francisco another high-end starter for a defense that ranked first in both points and yards allowed in 2022. Given the talent on San Francisco's defense, this might be considered a luxury pick, but the 49ers ranked 20th in passing yards allowed last season and could use a strong starter like Terrell on the back end.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Indianapolis): Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota
Original Pick (by San Francisco): Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
As we now know, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed quarterback Tom Brady during the 2020 offseason and went on to win that year's Super Bowl. Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs played a big role in that run, but he's off the board here.
Tampa also got strong contributions from safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who was originally taken with the 45th pick. The Minnesota product had 94 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception and six passes defended en route to a victory in Super Bowl LV.
A 2021 Pro Bowler, Winfield has 262 career tackles, four interceptions, five forced fumbles and 15 passes defended.
Winfield has proved to be a tremendous value pick in the second round, and there's a good chance someone would take him in the first in a redraft. To prevent that from happening, the Bucs simply take Winfield with the 14th selection.
The Bucs then take their chances with a line prospect like Boise State's Ezra Cleveland or Houston's Josh Jones on Day 2.
15. TRADE-Las Vegas Raiders: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
Original Pick (by Denver): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
After trading down, the Raiders pick up Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown. While Brown hasn't developed into a perennial Pro Bowler, he's been a productive starter for the Panthers. This past season, he tallied 67 tackles, a sack and an interception.
The Raiders could go with one of the remaining wide receivers here, but after trading for Davante Adams in the 2022 offseason and signing Jakobi Meyers in 2023, they should instead focus on their defense.
Last season, Las Vegas ranked 23rd in yards per carry allowed (4.5), 28th in yards per pass attempt allowed (6.7), 28th in yards allowed and 26th in points allowed.
Adding Brown to a defensive front that includes 2019 draft standout Maxx Crosby would help the Raiders defense tremendously. Partnering him with Crosby, Chandler Jones and 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson would actually give Las Vegas one of the top defensive lines in the conference.
Drafting Brown wouldn't stop the Raiders from having a regime change in 2022 or from rebuilding the roster in 2023, but it would give head coach Josh McDaniels a dependable defensive building block.
16. Atlanta Falcons: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
Original Pick: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
With A.J. Terrell off the board, the Falcons go with Clemson receiver Tee Higgins—originally selected by the Bengals 33rd overall.
Doing so means that the Falcons use four straight first-round picks on offensive skill players—Higgins, Kyle Pitts, Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson. That may seem excessive, but it would be part of a support plan for 2022 third-round pick and Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder.
Atlanta has already put a strong supporting cast around Ridder to ensure that he succeeds. However, Higgins would be an upgrade over Mack Hollins as the second perimeter receiver opposite London.
Hollins had a 690-yard campaign with the Raiders in 2022, but that was his best season as a pro, and he'll turn 30 in September.
In three seasons with the Bengals, Higgins has caught 215 passes for 3,028 yards and 19 touchdowns—all while sharing targets with Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.
Higgins is arguably the best No. 2 receiver in the NFL, and in this redraft, the Falcons ensure that he does his work in Atlanta.
17. Dallas Cowboys: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame
Original Pick: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
With CeeDee Lamb off the board, the Cowboys go with a different wide receiver in this spot.
Originally taken 49th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Claypool hasn't developed into the sort of consistent playmaker that Lamb is. However, he possesses traits that would make him a dynamic weapon in the Dallas offense.
With great size (6'4", 238 lbs) and speed (4.42-second 40-yard dash), Claypool is a mismatch waiting to happen. He flashed this ability early, recording 873 receiving yards and 11 offensive touchdowns as a rookie.
Claypool had an 860-yard season in 2021 but was utilized less last season and was eventually traded to the Chicago Bears. He'd provide Dak Prescott with a downfield threat to complement Michael Gallup and, for two years, Amari Cooper. As a gadget-play ball-carrier, he could also add another dynamic to the offense.
In Dallas, Claypool probably wouldn't fade the way he did in a conservative Matt Canada offense and with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in 2022. In this timeline, the Notre Dame product is still with the team that drafted him.
18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
Original Pick: Austin Jackson, OT, USC
Miami got this selection in the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade and originally used it on offensive lineman Austin Jackson. While Jackson has started 30 games for the Dolphins, he's also landed on injured reserve twice, including for most of 2022, and has struggled to find a permanent position.
The Dolphins have tried Jackson at both tackle spots and at guard with mixed results. In his only full season (2021), the USC product was responsible for 12 penalties and two sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.
In this redraft, the Dolphins pair Justin Herbert with 2021 rushing champion Jonathan Taylor. Originally taken 41st overall by the Indianapolis Colts, Taylor battled an ankle injury in 2022 but has been one of the league's best ball-carriers when healthy.
In his 2021 All-Pro campaign, Taylor rushed for 1,811 yards, logged 360 receiving yards and found the end zone 20 times. Putting him in the same lineup as Herbert, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill would give Miami one of the most unstoppable offenses in the league.
The Dolphins have utilized a committee backfield and lacked offensive balance because of it (fourth in passing yards, 25th in rushing last season). Taylor could bring balance.
19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
Original Pick: Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State
With their second first-round pick—this one obtained from Chicago in the Khalil Mack trade—the Raiders go defense again.
Linebacker Patrick Queen, originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens at No. 28, has started every game since being drafted. In 2022, he recorded 117 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, six passes defended and a forced fumble.
While the Ravens declined the fifth-year option on Queen's contract, they've been happy with what he's provided to the defense.
"He's a difference-maker for us," general manager Eric DeCosta told The Lounge podcast (h/t Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official website). "When we had Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith last year over the last half of the season, we had a chance to see how dominant our defense could be."
Cornerback Damon Arnette did not become a difference-maker for the Raiders. The former Buckeye appeared in only 13 games for Las Vegas. He was released after video surfaced of Arnette holding a firearm and threatening to kill someone.
Arnette allowed an opposing passer rating of over 100.0 in both of his limited campaigns with the Raiders. By pivoting to Queen, Las Vegas gets its defensive centerpiece.
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC
Original Pick: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU
The Jaguars got this selection from the Los Angeles Rams in the Jalen Ramsey trade. They originally used it on LSU pass-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, who simply hasn't flourished in Jacksonville.
Through three seasons, Chaisson has recorded only three sacks and 24 quarterback pressures. Instead of taking Chaisson, Jacksonville gets another supporting player for Trevor Lawrence.
Originally drafted 34th overall by the Colts, Michael Pittman Jr. has become a steady if unspectacular wide receiver. The USC product doesn't jump off the tape with elite speed (4.52-second 40-yard dash), but he has good size (6'4", 223 lbs) and play strength to go with reliable route running.
In his three seasons, Pittman has caught 227 passes for 2,510 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has remained consistent despite having a different starting quarterback every single year. Drafting him here would eventually give Lawrence an incredible receiving corps consisting of Pittman, Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Evan Engram and Calvin Ridley.
That's a great group for Lawrence and a scary one for the rest of the AFC South.
21. Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
Original Pick: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
The Eagles miss out on Jalen Hurts and the rest of the top 2020 quarterbacks, so they pivot to Utah State's Jordan Love here. Originally taken 26th by the Green Bay Packers, following a trade up, Love has started just one game in three seasons as a pro.
While we don't know what Love can be in the NFL yet, the Eagles know that Carson Wentz is no longer the long-term answer. Wentz was traded to the Colts in 2021, traded to the Commanders in 2022 and is now unemployed.
The Eagles also know that Green Bay has been pleased enough with Love's development to trade future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers to the Jets.
"Just watching him last year. I think Jordan's made some huge strides," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, per NFL.com's Brenna White.
It's a big gamble by Philadelphia since Love largely remains unproved. However, Philadelphia has shown that with a good quarterback, it is a title contender, and Wentz is not that quarterback. With a tremendous blend of size (6'4", 219 lbs), arm talent and mobility, Love might be.
22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
Original Pick: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
Justin Jefferson is long gone in our redraft, so the Vikings instead look to preemptively address a defense that was flat-out awful in 2022. Last season, Minnesota ranked 22nd in yards per rush allowed (4.5), 30th in yards per pass attempt allowed (6.9), 31st in yards allowed and 28th in points allowed.
Safety Xavier McKinney, originally taken 36th overall by the Giants, could be a central figure on the back end of Minnesota's defense. He only appeared in nine games last season because of a broken hand he suffered in an ATV accident, but McKinney was tremendous in 2021.
The Alabama product appeared in all 17 games in 2021 and recorded 93 tackles, 10 passes defended and five interceptions. He allowed an opposing passer rating of only 72.2 in coverage.
While the Vikings might consider a different receiver here, the reality is that there just isn't one who could replicate what Jefferson has done for the Minnesota offense. Without him, the Vikings would have to change their approach to winning games—simply trying to outpace the opposing offense would no longer work—so they grab a potential defensive cornerstone instead.
23. New England Patriots: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
Original Pick (by L.A. Chargers): Kenneth Murray Jr., LB, Oklahoma
The New England Patriots traded out of this spot initially, but here, they stay put and scoop up arguably the best remaining receiver on the board.
The Patriots will go on to take former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones in the 2021 draft. A rookie Pro Bowler, Jones took a step back in 2022, though he was saddled with an inexperienced play-caller in Matt Patricia and an underwhelming receiving corps.
New England addressed the first issue by hiring Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator in 2022. It addresses the second by snagging Jones' former teammate and wideout Jerry Jeudy here—originally taken 15th overall by Denver.
As previously mentioned, Jeudy hasn't become a star for the Broncos. However, he's been a serviceable receiver who has played well in spite of Denver's disappointing rotation at quarterback.
Russell Wilson had a career-worst campaign in 2022, and Jeudy still caught 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns.
Jeudy might be much more productive as the No. 1 target in New England, and he'd bring some familiarity with Jones into the locker room. While Jones didn't become Alabama's full-time starter until 2020, he and Jeudy did spend two seasons together in Tuscaloosa.
24. New Orleans Saints: Cesar Ruiz, G, Michigan
Original Pick: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan
While most teams are taking very different players at this point in the redraft, the New Orleans Saints stick with their original choice and grab former Michigan center Cesar Ruiz.
Taking an interior lineman in Round 1 doesn't generate headlines or much draft-day excitement. However, Ruiz has provided the Saints with good, reliable play on their offensive line.
Ruiz appeared in 15 games with nine starts as a rookie and performed well right out of the gate. According to Pro Football Focus, Ruiz was responsible for just one penalty and zero sacks in 744 snaps during his inaugural campaign.
In 2021, Ruiz started all 17 games, and he started 14 last season before suffering a season-ending foot injury. The former Wolverine was responsible for three penalties and three sacks allowed in 2022, according to PFF.
Taking Ruiz in the redraft helps ensure that the offensive line will remain a strong point of the New Orleans roster. It's a logical decision with Derek Carr coming in as the Saints' new starting quarterback three years later.
25. Minnesota Vikings: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
Original Pick (by San Francisco): Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
After using their first selection—one obtained in the Stefon Diggs trade—to grab a defensive stalwart, the Vikings come back and get their receiver.
In the real world, the 49ers traded into the No. 25 spot to grab Arizona State receiver Brandon Aiyuk. In this redraft, the Vikings stay put and take Aiyuk for themselves.
Let's be clear. Aiyuk would not give the Vikings the same sort of dominant receiver they have in Justin Jefferson. However, the former Sun Devil has developed into a quality pass-catcher in San Francisco and could do the same in Minnesota.
Through three seasons, Aiyuk has caught 194 passes for 2,589 yards and 18 touchdowns. He reached the coveted 1,000-yard mark for the first time in 2022 and provided a passer rating of 115.9 when targeted that season.
While Aiyuk doesn't take over games the way that Jefferson can, he would give Minnesota a quality perimeter receiver to pair with Adam Thielen and, eventually, 2023 first-round pick Jordan Addison.
26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State
Original Pick (by Green Bay): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
The Dolphins originally traded out of this spot so that the Packers could take quarterback Jordan Love. With Love off the board, Miami stays put and takes Ohio State guard Jonah Jackson instead.
Originally drafted by the Lions in the third round (75th overall), Jackson has emerged as one of the more reliable linemen to come out of the 2020 draft class. A Pro Bowler in 2021, the former Buckeye was once again dependable in 2022.
This past season, Jackson was responsible for four penalties and zero sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus. He missed four games in 2022 with a concussion but has started 45 games in his three seasons and played 100 percent of the offensive snaps when healthy over the past two.
This would be a sensible pick for the Dolphins, who tried 2020 first-rounder Austin Jackson at left guard in 2021. Here, they take a different Jackson, pair him with second-round pick Robert Hunt and add another high-end supporting player to aid Justin Herbert.
27. Seattle Seahawks: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
Original Pick: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
Like the Saints a few picks earlier, the Seattle Seahawks stick with their original selection here.
Linebacker Jordyn Brooks played sparingly as a rookie (37 percent of the defensive snaps) but blossomed into a key player over the next two seasons. He logged 184 tackles, a league-high 109 solo stops and a sack in 2021. In 2022, he finished with 161 tackles, 103 solo stops, a sack and a forced fumble.
While Seattle declined the fifth-year option on Brooks' contract, it does view him as a valuable part of the defense.
"He's got a long, long future for us," head coach Pete Carroll told Sports Radio 93.3 KJR-FM. (h/t ESPN's Brady Henderson). "We love the way he plays and what he brings and all of that."
We'll take Carroll's comments at face value and assume that the Seahawks do indeed love what Brooks brings to the defense. If that's the case, there's little reason to believe that Seattle wouldn't take the former Red Raider given a second opportunity to do so.
28. Baltimore Ravens: Darrell Taylor, Edge, Tennessee
Original Pick: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
With linebacker Patrick Queen off the board, the Baltimore Ravens go in a different defensive direction with the 28th pick.
Originally selected 48th overall by the Seahawks, Darrell Taylor has developed into a very good edge-rusher over the past two seasons. He didn't play as a rookie following 2020 offseason leg surgery, but he immediately became a key contributor once healthy.
In his first official campaign in 2021, Taylor appeared in 16 games and finished with 37 tackles and 6.5 sacks. In 2022, he tallied 26 tackles, 9.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. In his two seasons, Taylor has notched 41 quarterback pressures.
The Ravens could use a young rotational edge-rusher after relying on older journeymen like Calais Campbell and Justin Houston (15 combined sacks) in 2022. Campbell departed in 2023 free agency, and Houston remains unsigned.
Taking Taylor here could allow Baltimore to go in a different direction in the 2021 draft. The Ravens used their second 2021 first-round selection on Odafe Oweh, who has just eight sacks in his two pro seasons.
29. Tennessee Titans: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
Original Pick: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
The Tennessee Titans originally used this selection on Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. The former Bulldog played just one game for the Titans as a rookie, was traded to the Dolphins in 2021, was signed to and released from the Giants practice squad that same year, and wasn't on an NFL roster last season.
Instead of taking Wilson, the Titans grab LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton, who was originally taken by Tennessee with the 61st pick. While Fulton hasn't become a star at the pro level, he's been a serviceable starter for the Titans when healthy.
Injuries have limited Fulton to 30 games in three seasons, but he has started 26 of those and mostly performed well. He allowed an opposing passer rating of only 71.3 in 2021 and 82.8 in 2022 in coverage.
Going into last season, Fulton was the only member of the Titans' 2020 draft class still on the roster. In this redraft, Tennessee ensures that Fulton stays there by taking him a round earlier than it initially did.
30. Green Bay Packers: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama
Original Pick (by Miami): Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
The Packers originally traded up from this spot to secure quarterback Jordan Love. With Love off the board, Green Bay instead grabs a quality defensive lineman to help bolster its ongoing struggles against the run.
In 2020, Green Bay ranked 21st in yards per carry surrendered (4.5). In 2021, the Packers ranked 30th in yards per carry allowed (4.7). In 2022, they ranked 28th but actually allowed more yards per rush (5.0) on defense than the previous season.
Raekwon Davis, originally taken 56th overall by Miami, could help shore up Green Bay's defensive front. He has appeared in 46 games for the Dolphins with 41 starts and recorded 101 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He finished the 2022 season with 33 tackles and a sack while being credited with just one missed tackle.
Taking Davis here would be a sensible choice for the Packers and would follow the draft trends of general manager Brian Gutekunst. Since being promoted to general manager in 2018, Gutekunst has used seven of his eight first-round picks on defensive players—Love's selection being the lone exception.
31. San Francisco 49ers: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
Original Pick (by Minnesota): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
The 49ers originally traded up from this spot to grab wideout Brandon Aiyuk at No. 25. That deal doesn't go down in this redraft, so the 49ers instead take a promising young cornerback and add another piece to their championship-caliber defense.
Cornerback Jaylon Johnson was originally selected by Chicago with the 50th overall pick—one spot ahead of 2021 All-Pro Trevon Diggs. While Johnson's career has paled in comparison to Diggs', he's been a reliable starter on a bad Bears defense.
Johnson has started 39 games for Chicago and has played at least 96 percent of the defensive snaps when healthy. He missed six games in 2022 and finished the year on injured reserve with a broken finger. However, he recorded 35 tackles and seven passes defended while surrendering fewer than 42 yards per game in coverage.
While Johnson allowed an opposing passer rating of 94.6 in coverage last season, it's worth noting that he played in a defense that ranked dead-last in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.4) and generated a mere 20 sacks.
With the supporting talent of San Francisco's first-ranked defense, Johnson could have Pro Bowl potential.
32. TRADE-Indianapolis Colts: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
Original Pick (by Kansas City): Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
The Chiefs used this selection on running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and have not received the desired return on investment. In this redraft, Kansas City trades out of the first round instead of taking a player whose future with the team is murky at best.
The Colts trade into Round 1 to snag tight end Cole Kmet and obtain the fifth-year option.
Kmet, originally taken 43rd overall by the Bears, has developed into a dependable pass-catcher in Chicago. He was one of Justin Fields' few reliable receivers in 2022, finishing the year with 50 catches, 544 yards and seven touchdowns.
Over the past two seasons, Kmet has caught 110 passes for 1,156 yards. That's the sort of tight-end production the Colts have sorely lacked. In 2020 Mo Alie-Cox led Indianapolis tight ends with only 394 receiving yards. He led the tight-end group with 316 yards in 2021, while Jelani Woods led with 312 yards in 2022.
Securing Kmet here would ensure that Indy has a proven security blanket in place for 2023 first-round pick and new quarterback of the future Anthony Richardson.
*Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.