MLB Trade Rumors: Royals' Aroldis Chapman Draws Interest After 7 Years with Yankees

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas City Royals are receiving calls from teams on left-handed relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

"The more intriguing development is that the Royals already are receiving calls on Aroldis Chapman, according to major-league sources who were granted anonymity so they could speak candidly. Chapman, who signed a one-year, $3.75 million, free-agent contract, is averaging 99.3 mph with his fastball and 87.9 mph with his slider, his highest velocities with those pitches since 2017 and '16, respectively.

"As for a trade happening in early May, it's the usual story: If a contender wants to overpay, the Royals are more than willing to listen. Clubs, though, generally are unwilling to engage in such conversations at this time of year, and the Royals know Chapman's value figures to build as the deadline nears and teams improve their offers, even with the club control diminishing."

Chapman, a seven-time All-Star, has posted a 2.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 12.2 innings entering Wednesday. The 14-year veteran has pitched for the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees during his career. He's coming off a seven-season stretch with the Yankees in which he made three All-Star teams, saved 153 games and posted a 13.9 K/9 rate.

However, his time in the Bronx ended poorly, with the reliever registering a 4.46 ERA and losing his closer job. He was left off the Yankees' 2022 postseason roster after skipping a workout.

Chapman signed as a free agent with the Royals in January, and he's enjoyed somewhat of a career renaissance in Kansas City.

The Royals likely aren't going anywhere this season, however, as they sit in last place in the American League Central with an 11-27 record.

Chapman figures to be a top tradable asset with contending teams certainly looking for bullpen help, so it's possible the southpaw could be on the move.