    NFL Schedule 2023: Jalen Hurts, Eagles vs. 49ers Set for Week 13 in NFC Champ Rematch

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 11, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 29: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1), Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) hold the trophy during the Championship game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 29, 2023. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    A rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game is coming in December.

    The NFL announced on Wednesday that the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles would host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13, a Dec. 3 matchup.

    NFL @NFL

    It's an NFC Championship rematch in Week 13!<a href="https://twitter.com/49ers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@49ers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Eagles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eagles</a> <br><br>📺: 2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday 8pm ET on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a> <a href="https://t.co/EFhzpnf7Zs">pic.twitter.com/EFhzpnf7Zs</a>

    San Francisco 49ers @49ers

    No love lost in the City of Brotherly Love.

    Philadelphia Eagles @Eagles

    You'd be crazy to miss this one<a href="https://twitter.com/Ticketmaster?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ticketmaster</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a> <a href="https://t.co/ixvxdUoOMK">pic.twitter.com/ixvxdUoOMK</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

