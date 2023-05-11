NFL Schedule 2023: Jalen Hurts, Eagles vs. 49ers Set for Week 13 in NFC Champ Rematch

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game is coming in December.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles would host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13, a Dec. 3 matchup.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

